Time-Sensitive Networking Market projected to surpass US$1,652.286 million by 2028

The time-sensitive networking market is expected to reach a market size of US$1,652.286 million by 2028.”NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, January 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, forecasted between 2021 and 2028, Time-Sensitive Networking Market is expected to grow to $1,652.286 million by 2028.
Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) is a group of technologies used in industrial automation and manufacturing businesses to ensure timely, reliable, and deterministic delivery of real-time data over ethernet networks. The growing adoption of ethernet by manufacturing companies is a major driving force behind the growth of the time-sensitive networking market. For instance, according to the HMS Network report, industrial ethernet accounts for 68% of all newly installed nodes in 2023 and 66% in 2022.
Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) is a set of technologies that allow deterministic communication over Ethernet networks. It is widely used in numerous industry verticals such as semiconductor manufacturing, transportation, and power and energy. Furthermore, the increasing automation of industrial manufacturing processes contributed to the growth of the time-sensitive networking market.
Numerous product launches and collaborations are occurring in the market, propelling the growth of the time-sensitive networking market. For instance, in November 2022, ADVA introduced time-sensitive networking (TSN) abilities to its FSP 150-XG418 high-speed packet edge device. The upgraded solution actively employs technologies that reduce latency and jitter. Additionally, in September 2022, Avnu Alliance broadened its time-sensitive networking (TSN) Test Tool program to include new vendors.
The time-sensitive networking market, based on components is segmented into nine main categories namely hubs, routers, and gateways, switches, isolators and converters, controllers and processors, communication interfaces, connectors, power supply devices, memory, and others. Time-sensitive networking switches accounts for a major market share as they are widely used as critical components as they aim to enable deterministic and time-sensitive communication over ethernet networks, which is critical for applications requiring precise and deterministic timing.
The time-sensitive networking market, based on industry vertical is segmented into five main categories namely semiconductor, power and energy, transportation, oil and gas, and others. The semiconductor industry accounts for a significant share as it extensively uses time-sensitive networking for real-time communication and synchronization of critical data in the semiconductor manufacturing process. It is used to ensure precise timing and coordination in automated production systems, allowing for greater efficiency and accuracy in semiconductor fabrication as well as reduces latencies and ensures reliable data transmission.
North America is expected to account for a significant share of the time-sensitive networking market due to the increasing investment in industry automation. For instance, in November 2022, the US Department of Energy (DOE), in collaboration with the Clean Energy Smart Manufacturing Innovation Institute, announced $2 million in funding to assist manufacturers in implementing smart manufacturing technologies and processes that can improve productivity, save energy, and boost competitiveness in energy-intensive industries.
The research includes coverage of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., Cisco, Advantech Co., Ltd., PI North America, Analog Devices, Inc., NXP Semiconductors, Broadcom, Intel Corporation, Renesas Electronics Corporation, and Marvell are significant market players in the time-sensitive networking market.
The market analytics report segments the time-sensitive networking market as follows:
• By Component
o Hubs, Routers, and Gateways
o Switches
o Isolators and Converters
o Controllers and Processors
o Communication Interfaces
o Connectors
o Power Supply Devices
o Memory
o Others
• By Industry Vertical
o Semiconductor
o Power And Energy
o Transportation
o Oil And Gas
o Others
• By Geography
o North America
• USA
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• Germany
• France
• United Kingdom
• Spain
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• Indonesia
• Taiwan
• Others
Companies Profiled:
• Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.
• Cisco
• Advantech Co., Ltd.
• PI North America
• Analog Devices, Inc
• NXP Semiconductors
• Broadcom
• Intel Corporation
• Renesas Electronics Corporation.
• Marvell
