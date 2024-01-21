Submit Release
MPD Investigates Traffic Fatality in Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Major Crash Investigations Unit are investigating the death of a man after a traffic crash on Saturday, January 20, 2024.

 

At approximately 1:01 a.m., an adult male pedestrian was crossing 16th Street in or about the south crosswalk at 16th Street and Newton Street, Northwest. As the pedestrian was crossing the street, a Toyota Camry travelling northbound on 16th Street, struck the pedestrian, and fled the scene. The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

 

On Sunday, January 21, 2024, the pedestrian succumbed to their injuries and was pronounced dead.

 

The decedent has been identified as 39-year-old Delaverlure Dunbar, of Northwest, DC.

 

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should call the police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

 

CCN: 24009606

 

###

 

