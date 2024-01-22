Mass Timber Construction Market is poised for a growth rate of 6%, with an anticipated reach of $1.5 bn by the year 2031
Mass Timber Construction Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2031
WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In 2021, the global market for mass timber construction reached a valuation of $857.1 million, with projections anticipating it to reach $1.5 billion by 2031. This reflects a steady growth at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6% from 2022 to 2031. Mass timber construction stands out as an environmentally conscious approach to constructing high-rise buildings compared to those built with steel and concrete. Not only does it contribute to a significant reduction in the carbon footprint, but it also aligns with the construction industry's pursuit of sustainability.
Dive into the heart of innovation with insights from the latest Mass Timber Construction Market report, where we unravel the dynamics of global key players, market segments, opportunity analysis, and industry forecasts. Join us on this journey as we explore the transformative potential of mass timber construction, reshaping the skyline of the future.
The essence of mass timber construction lies in utilizing timber sourced from various trees such as oak, bamboo, cherry, cedar, mahogany, and birch. This approach involves the extensive use of timber panels in constructing the primary or main structure of a building. The utilization of timber not only offers structural integrity but also promotes a eco-friendlier and more sustainable alternative to traditional construction materials. As the world gravitates towards greener building practices, mass timber construction emerges as a pivotal player in fostering a more harmonious relationship between construction and the environment.
Global Key Players Shaping the Landscape:
Structurlam Mass Timber Corporation
KLH Massivholz GmbH
Binderholz GmbH
Stora Enso
Katerra
D.R. Johnson Wood Innovations
Smart Lam
Nordic Structures
Sterling Lumber Company
HASSLACHER Holding GmbH
These aren't just players; they are architects of a sustainable and timber-centric construction revolution.
Market Segmentation: Understanding the intricate facets of the market is crucial to appreciating its impact. The segmentation of mass timber construction unveils a world of possibilities:
Product Type:
Cross-Laminated Timber (CLT)
Glue-Laminated Timber (Glulam)
Structural Insulated Panels (SIPs)
Nail-Laminated Timber (NLT)
Application:
Residential
Commercial
Institutional
Industrial
Region:
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Opportunity Analysis: Delve into growth opportunities within the Mass Timber Construction Market:
Sustainability Revolution: Mass timber construction signifies a shift towards eco-friendly and renewable building practices.
Architectural Versatility: Timber offers architects and builders new dimensions in design and construction possibilities.
Global Timber Industry Integration: Bridging the gap between construction and sustainable forestry practices.
Industry Forecast: The Mass Timber Construction Market is on the brink of significant growth: Fueled by the global commitment to sustainable construction, the industry forecast paints a positive trajectory. Opportunities abound for innovation, market expansion, and a renaissance in timber-centric building solutions
