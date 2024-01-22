Global AI In Social Media Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Global AI In Social Media Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

The AI in social media market size is expected to see exponential growth in the next few years. It will grow to $5.95 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.8%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “AI In Social Media Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the ai in social media market size is predicted to reach $5.95 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.8%.

The growth in the ai in social media market is due to the growing social media usage for online shopping. North America region is expected to hold the largest ai in social media market share. Major players in the ai in social media market include Meta Platforms Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Adobe Inc., Snap Inc., Amazon Web Services Inc.

AI In Social Media Market Segments

• By Component: Solutions, Services

• By Technology: Machine Learning And Deep Learning, Natural Language Processing (NLP)

• By Enterprise Size: Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises

• By Application: Customer Experience Management, Sales And Marketing, Image Recognition, Predictive Risk Assessment, Other Applications

• By End User: Retail, E-commerce, Banking, Financial Services And Insurance (BFSI), Media And Advertising, Education, Public Utilities, Others End-Users

• By Geography: The global ai in social media market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

AI (artificial intelligence) in social media refers to the process of using AI technologies and techniques to enhance and improve various aspects of social media platforms and user experiences. AI is helping social media platforms deliver more personalized, engaging, and relevant content to users while also improving content moderation and customer service.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. AI In Social Media Market Characteristics

3. AI In Social Media Market Trends And Strategies

4. AI In Social Media Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. AI In Social Media Market Size And Growth

……

27. AI In Social Media Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. AI In Social Media Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

