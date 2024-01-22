Tuna Fish Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Tuna Fish Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The tuna fish market size is expected to see steady growth in the next few years. It will grow to $40.04 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.1%.”
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Tuna Fish Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the tuna fish market size is predicted to reach $40.04 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.1%.

The growth in the tuna fish market is due to Increasing tuna consumption. Europe region is expected to hold the largest tuna fish market share. Major players in the tuna fish market include Bolton Group, ITOCHU Corporation, Thai Union Group Inc., Dongwon Enterprises Co. Ltd., FCF Co. Ltd., Crown Prince Inc., Mitsubishi Corporation.

Tuna Fish Market Segments
• By Type: Canned, Fresh, Frozen
• By Species: Skipjack, Yellowfin, Albacore, Bigeye, Bluefin, Other Species
• By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets And Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online Retails, Other Channels
• By Geography: The global tuna fish market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Tuna fish refers to huge, vivacious scombroid fish species, many of which are prized as food or sport fishes and have a silvery underside and dark top.

The main types of tuna fish are canned, fresh, and frozen. Canned tuna refers to a metal can 1-inch length and 3 inches in diameter that contains tuna fish. It is available in various species, such as skipjack, yellowfin, albacore, bigeye, bluefin, and other species that are distributed by supermarkets and hypermarkets, convenience stores, online retailers, and others.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Tuna Fish Market Characteristics
3. Tuna Fish Market Trends And Strategies
4. Tuna Fish Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Tuna Fish Market Size And Growth
……
27. Tuna Fish Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Tuna Fish Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix

