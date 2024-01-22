Women’s Activewear Market Share 2024 | Global Size, Top Brands, Growth Analysis, Forecast 2032

Women’s Activewear Market Size 2024

Sriven by the rising prevalence of obesity among women and their participation in workouts

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled “Women’s Activewear Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the women’s activewear market share. The global market size reached US$ 192 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 311 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.45% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Women’s Activewear Industry:

• Increasing health and fitness awareness:

The growth in the global women’s activewear market is significantly fueled by a heightened awareness of health and fitness. With an increasing number of women participating in fitness activities and sports, there is a corresponding rise in demand for activewear. This trend is augmented by public health campaigns and a growing understanding of the importance of regular physical activity for long-term health and wellness. The market is witnessing a rise in activewear that is both functional and fashionable, catering to the diverse needs of health-conscious women.

• Influence of social media and celebrity endorsements:

Social media platforms and celebrity endorsements play a pivotal role in shaping consumer preferences in the women's activewear market. Influencers and celebrities often promote active lifestyles and sportswear brands, leading to heightened consumer interest and engagement. These platforms also facilitate direct interaction between brands and consumers, enabling brands to showcase their latest designs and innovations in activewear. Consequently, social media is acting as a powerful marketing tool, driving the popularity and sales of women’s activewear products.

• Technological advancements in fabric and design:

The market for women’s activewear is driven by advancements in fabric technology and design. Innovations in materials that offer improved comfort, durability, and moisture-wicking properties are attracting consumers seeking high-performance activewear. Brands are increasingly focusing on incorporating sustainable materials and eco-friendly practices, responding to the growing consumer demand for environmentally responsible products. Additionally, the development of inclusive sizing and ergonomic designs is expanding the market reach, catering to a diverse range of body types and preferences.

Request For Sample Copy of Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/womens-activewear-market/requestsample

Leading Companies Operating in the Global Women’s Activewear Industry:

• 2XU

• Adidas AG

• ASICS Corporation

• Columbia Sportswear Company

• F21 IPCo LLC.

• Hanesbrands Inc

• Jockey

• Lululemon Athletica

• Marmot Mountain LLC

• Nike Inc.

• Nordstrom Inc

• PUMA SE

• Ralph Lauren Media LLC

• Spanx LLC. (Blackstone Group)

• Under Armour Inc.

Women’s Activewear Market Report Segmentation:

Breakup by Product Type:

• Top

• Bottom

• Sweatpants

• Shorts

• Skirts and Skorts

• Yoga Pants and Leggings

• Outerwear

• Jackets

• Hoodies and Sweatshirts

• Innerwear and Swimwear

• Others

Based on the product type, bottoms represented the largest segment, due to their versatility, comfort, and widespread use across various fitness activities, appealing to a broad consumer base.

Breakup by Fabric:

• Polyester

• Nylon

• Neoprene

• Polypropylene

• Spandex

• Cotton

• Others

Based on the fabric, polyester accounted for the largest market share, due to its durability, moisture-wicking properties, and affordability, making it a preferred fabric choice for activewear.

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Online

• Offline

Based on the distribution channel, offline holds the largest market share. Offline channels, such as sports apparel stores and supermarkets, continue to lead the market due to consumers' preference for trying on activewear before purchasing, ensuring fit and comfort.

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

Based on the region, North America accounted for the largest market share, due to high consumer spending on health and wellness, a strong fitness culture, and the presence of major activewear brands.

Global Women’s Activewear Market Trends:

A key trend in the global women’s activewear market is the integration of smart technology into activewear. This includes garments with built-in sensors that monitor health metrics like heart rate or calories burned, appealing to the tech-savvy fitness enthusiast. Another notable development is the increasing focus on sustainable and eco-friendly activewear. Consumers are becoming more environmentally conscious, leading to a demand for activewear made from recycled materials or produced using eco-friendly methods. This shift is encouraging brands to innovate in sustainable fabric development and production processes.

Additionally, there is a growing trend toward fashion-forward activewear, combining workout gear and everyday wear. This 'athleisure' trend caters to consumers seeking versatile clothing that fits both an active lifestyle and a fashion-forward aesthetic. Furthermore, the market is experiencing an expansion in size inclusivity, with more brands offering a broader range of sizes to accommodate diverse body types. This inclusivity caters to a wider consumer base and promotes body positivity, further fueling the growth of the women’s activewear market.

Other Key Points Covered in the Report:

• COVID-19 Impact

• Porters Five Forces Analysis

• Value Chain Analysis

• Strategic Recommendations

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC Group’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.