Magnesium Oxide Board Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Magnesium Oxide Board Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

The magnesium oxide board market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $2.46 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 22, 2024

The Business Research Company’s “Magnesium Oxide Board Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the magnesium oxide board market size is predicted to reach $2.46 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%.

The growth in the magnesium oxide board market is due to Increasing demand for construction activities. North America region is expected to hold the largest magnesium oxide board market share. Major players in the magnesium oxide board market include GemtreeBoard Ltd., Ambient Bamboo Products Inc., Hebei Optimum Construction Materials Co Ltd., Trusus Building Materials Manufacturing Co Limited.

Magnesium Oxide Board Market Segments

•By Product Type: Thin (<8 mm), Medium (8-15 mm), Thick (>15 mm)

•By Distribution Channel: Online Distribution Channel, Offline Distribution Channel

•By Application: Residential Building, Commercial Building, Industrial Buildings, Other Applications

•By Geography: The global magnesium oxide board market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Magnesium oxide board (MgO) refers to a type of mineral panel that is composed of magnesium and oxygen that outperforms traditional materials that involve gypsum, wood, and cement-based goods. It is more durable, and resistant to fire, and resistant to mold, mildew, humidity, and heat. It is a superior building material that can be used as a substitute for wood and gypsum board in general construction applications.

Building the Future: The Construction Market