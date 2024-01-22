Architectural Lighting Market Size, Share, Demand, Segmentation, Trends, Companies and Forecast 2024-2032

Architectural Lighting Market Report 2024

BROOKLYN, NY, USA, January 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group has recently released a new research study titled “Architectural Lighting Market Report by Light Source (Fluorescent Lights, High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lights, Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lights, and Others), Lighting Type (Ambient, Task, Accent), Application (Wall Wash, Cove Lighting, Backlighting, and Others), End Use (Residential, Commercial, Industrial, and Others), and Region 2024-2032”, offers a detailed analysis of the market drivers, segmentation, growth opportunities, trends and competitive landscape to understand the current and future market scenarios.

How big is the architectural lighting market?

The global architectural lighting market size reached US$ 6.7 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 10.5 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Architectural Lighting Industry:

Technological Advancements:

The architectural lighting industry has been revolutionized by technological advancements, particularly in the area of LED technology. LEDs offer greater energy efficiency, longer lifespan, and improved durability compared to traditional lighting solutions. The integration of smart technology into lighting systems, enabling automated and remote control, has also been a significant driver. This evolution has led to increased adoption of these systems in both commercial and residential sectors. Furthermore, the research and development in this field promises continuous improvements in efficiency and cost-effectiveness, thus propelling market growth.

Aesthetic and Design Trends:

The architectural lighting market is highly influenced by changing aesthetic and design trends in architecture and interior design. There is a growing demand for innovative and customized lighting solutions that complement modern architecture and interior designs. Lighting is increasingly considered an integral part of architectural aesthetics, playing a crucial role in creating ambiances and enhancing the visual appeal of spaces. As architects and designers seek more creative and unique lighting solutions, manufacturers are compelled to create diverse and aesthetically pleasing lighting products, driving the market forward.

Regulatory and Environmental Considerations:

Government regulations and environmental concerns significantly impact the architectural lighting market. Regulations concerning energy efficiency and environmental sustainability are becoming stricter globally, pushing the industry towards more eco-friendly solutions. This trend has led to a rise in demand for energy-efficient lighting products, such as LEDs, and systems that have a lower environmental impact. Additionally, initiatives and incentives by governments to promote energy-efficient solutions have further spurred market growth, as manufacturers and consumers alike are encouraged to adopt greener practices in lighting.

Architectural Lighting Market Report Segmentation:

By Light Source:

• Fluorescent Lights

• High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lights

• Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lights

• Others

LED lights represented the largest segment because of their energy efficiency, long lifespan, and versatility, making them a preferred choice for architectural lighting.

By Lighting Type:

• Ambient

• Task

• Accent

Ambient represented the largest segment due to its widespread use in creating a comfortable and well-lit environment in various architectural settings, including residential and commercial spaces.

By Application:

• Wall Wash

• Cove Lighting

• Backlighting

• Others

Wall wash represented the largest segment as it is commonly employed to highlight architectural features, artworks, or specific areas, enhancing the visual appeal of spaces.

By End Use:

• Commercial

• Residential

• Industrial

• Others

Commercial represented the largest segment because architectural lighting is extensively used in commercial establishments such as offices, retail stores, and hospitality venues to create appealing and functional spaces.

Regional Insights:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• Latin America

Asia Pacific emerged as the largest market due to rapid urbanization, infrastructure development, and increased construction activities in the region, driving the demand for architectural lighting solutions.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

• Signify Holding B.V.

• OSRAM GmbH

• Cree Lighting

• The General Electric Company

• Acuity Brands Lighting Inc.

• Seoul Semiconductor Co., Ltd.

• Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

• Griven S.r.l

Global Architectural Lighting Market Trends:

The global emphasis on energy efficiency and sustainability has led to a heightened demand for eco-friendly lighting solutions. Architectural lighting, with its focus on efficient LED and smart lighting systems, aligns perfectly with these objectives. The increasing urbanization and construction of commercial and residential spaces are driving the need for innovative lighting designs to enhance aesthetics and functionality. This trend towards modern and visually appealing architectural lighting is a significant growth driver.

The rapid advancements in lighting technology, including Internet of Things (IoT) integration and smart controls, have revolutionized architectural lighting, offering not only illumination but also customization and automation. These factors collectively contribute to the expanding market for architectural lighting solutions, catering to diverse needs in both residential and commercial sectors.

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2018-2023)

• Market Outlook (2024-2032)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• Impact of COVID-19

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

