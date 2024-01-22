Electric Scooter and Motorcycle Market Exhibits 10.2% CAGR, Envisioned $93.9 Billion by 2031 | AMR

Electric Scooter and Motorcycle Market

Significant surge in fuel prices, increase in inclination toward e-bikes as an eco-friendly & efficient solution for commute supplement

By vehicle type, the E-Motorcycle segment dominated the global electric scooter and motorcycle market in terms of growth rate” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OR, US, January 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Electric Scooter And Motorcycle Market generated $35.3 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $93.9 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 10.2% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, evolving market trends, market size and estimations, value chain, key investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, competitive landscape, and regional landscape.

The concept of electric scooter and motorcycle is typically attributed to the transportation options that use a propulsion technology, which does not produce internal combustion engine exhaust or other carbon emissions when it operates. The concept of electric motorcycle or scooter is integrated with an electric motor and rechargeable batteries for forwarding propulsion. It is primarily designed to replace conventional ways of travel as they lead to environmental pollution.

In addition, the electric scooter and motorcycle market has witnessed significant growth in recent years, owing to increased demand for improved vehicle performance and the inclination of consumers toward environment-friendly vehicles. Furthermore, the companies operating in the market have adopted partnerships, investments, and product launches to increase their market share and expand their geographical presence. For instance, in May 2022, Hero Electric announced a partnership with Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Ltd. (Chola), which was the financial services arm of Murugappa Group, to offer easy and smart financing options for its electric two-wheelers.

The leading players operating in the electric scooter and motorcycle market are AIMA Technology Group Co. Ltd., Dongguan Tailing Electric Vehicle Co., Ltd., Energica Motor Co SpA, Govecs AG, Greaves Electric Mobility Private Limited, Harley-Davidson, Hero Electric, Jiangsu Xinri E-Vehicle Co., Ltd., KTM AG, Lightning Motorcycles, Okinawa Autotech Pvt. Ltd., Piaggio & C. SpA, Terra motors, TVS Motor Co. Ltd., Vmoto limited, Yadea Technology Group Co., Ltd., and Zero Motorcycles, Inc.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global electric scooter and motorcycle market based on vehicle type, battery type, range, power, vehicle class, usage, and region.

Based on vehicle type, the e-scooter/moped segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding more than four-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The e-motorcycle segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 17.9% during the forecast period.

Based on vehicle class, the economy segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding nearly three-fourths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The luxury segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 13.8% during the forecast period.

The report analyzes these key players in the global electric scooter and motorcycle market. These market players have made effective use of strategies such as joint ventures, collaborations, expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to maximize their foothold and prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in analyzing recent developments, product portfolio, business performance, and operating segments by prominent players in the market.

By vehicle type, the E-Motorcycle segment dominated the global electric scooter and motorcycle market in terms of growth rate.

By battery type, the others segment dominated the global market in terms of growth rate.

By range, the more than 100 miles segment dominated the global market in terms of growth rate.

By power, the more than 5kW segment dominated the global market in terms of growth rate.

By vehicle class, the luxury segment dominated the global market in terms of growth rate.

By usage, the commercial segment dominated the global electric scooter and motorcycle market in terms of growth rate.

