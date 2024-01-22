Automotive Supercharger Market Report 2024 | Industry Size, Demand, Share, Key Companies and Forecast till 2032

Automotive Supercharger Market Report 2024

The growth of the worldwide automotive supercharger market is significantly influenced by the advancement of technology.

BROOKLYN, NY, USA, January 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group has recently released a new research study titled “Automotive Supercharger Market Report by Component (Harmonic Balancers, Pulleys/Belts, Compressors, Intercoolers, Blowers, and Others), Technology (Centrifugal Supercharger, Roots Supercharger, Twin-Screw Supercharger), Drive Type (Engine Driven Superchargers, Electric Motor Driven Superchargers), Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, and Others), End User (OEM, Aftermarket), and Region 2024-2032”, offers a detailed analysis of the market drivers, segmentation, growth opportunities, trends and competitive landscape to understand the current and future market scenarios.

How big is the automotive supercharger market?

The global automotive supercharger market size reached US$ 8.2 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 12.6 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7% during 2024-2032.

Request to Get the Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/automotive-supercharger-market/requestsample

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Automotive Supercharger Industry:

Technological Advancements:

The evolution of technology plays a pivotal role in the growth of the automotive supercharger market. Technological innovations lead to the development of more efficient, powerful, and compact superchargers, which are increasingly being adopted by automotive manufacturers. These advancements not only improve the performance of vehicles but also ensure compliance with stringent environmental regulations. Modern superchargers are designed to provide enhanced engine power without significantly increasing fuel consumption, making them an attractive option for performance-oriented vehicles. The continuous research and development in this field are driving the market forward, as manufacturers strive to meet the increasing consumer demand for high-performance vehicles.

Environmental Regulations and Emission Standards:

Stringent emission regulations worldwide are profoundly influencing the automotive supercharger market. Governments across various countries are imposing strict emission norms to combat environmental pollution. This has led automotive manufacturers to focus on developing engines that are not only powerful but also environmentally friendly. Superchargers, by providing increased power to the engine without considerably increasing the size or fuel consumption, help in meeting these stringent emission standards. The push for lower emissions is compelling manufacturers to innovate and integrate superchargers into a wider range of vehicles, thus expanding the market scope.

Consumer Demand for High-Performance Vehicles:

Consumer preferences and the increasing demand for high-performance vehicles significantly impact the growth of the automotive supercharger market. There is a growing trend among consumers, especially in developed regions, for vehicles that offer enhanced speed and power. This demand is encouraging automotive manufacturers to incorporate superchargers into their models to improve engine performance and efficiency. Superchargers are preferred over turbochargers in some segments due to their ability to provide instant power boost without lag. As consumers continue to show a strong inclination towards powerful vehicles, the market for automotive superchargers is expected to witness robust growth.

Automotive Supercharger Market Report Segmentation:

By Component:

• Harmonic Balancers

• Pulleys/Belts

• Compressors

• Intercoolers

• Blowers

• Others

By component, the market is segmented into harmonic balancers, pulleys/belts, compressors, intercoolers, blowers, and others.

By Technology:

• Centrifugal Supercharger

• Roots Supercharger

• Twin-Screw Supercharger

Centrifugal superchargers lead the segment due to their efficient compression of air, providing increased horsepower and fuel efficiency

By Drive Type:

• Engine Driven Superchargers

• Gasoline

• Diesel

• Electric Motor Driven Superchargers

Engine-driven superchargers dominate as they are directly powered by the engine, offering immediate and consistent performance enhancements.

By Vehicle Type:

• Passenger Cars

• Commercial Vehicles

• Others

Passenger cars take the lead due to their high production volume and the growing demand for improved performance among consumers.

By End User:

• OEM

• Aftermarket

OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers) hold the largest segment, driven by their integration of superchargers into new vehicle models.

Regional Insights:

• North America

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

North America emerges as the largest market due to its well-established automotive industry, demand for high-performance vehicles, and technological advancements in supercharger applications.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

• A&A Corvette Performance Ltd.

• Daimler AG

• Eaton Corporation

• Federal-Mogul (Tenneco Inc.)

• Ferrari N.V. (Exor)

• Ford Motor Company

• Honeywell International Inc.

• Ihi Corporation

• Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

• Pagani Automobili S.p.A. (Horacio Pagani SPA)

• Porsche AG (Volkswagen AG)

• Rotrex A/S (Formkon Holding ApS)

• Valeo

• Vortech Engineering

Speak to An Analyst: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=2451&flag=C

Global Automotive Supercharger Market Trends:

The stringent emissions regulations worldwide have compelled automakers to seek innovative solutions to improve engine efficiency and reduce emissions. Superchargers, by increasing the air intake and improving combustion, contribute to enhanced engine performance while maintaining compliance with emission standards. The rising consumer demand for high-performance vehicles has created a substantial market for superchargers. Furthermore, advancements in supercharger technology have led to more efficient and compact designs, making them increasingly viable for a broader range of vehicles, including smaller engines and hybrids. This adaptability has expanded the market's reach, as automakers incorporate superchargers to improve fuel efficiency and provide a better driving experience.

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2018-2023)

• Market Outlook (2024-2032)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• Impact of COVID-19

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

You MIght Also Read:

https://newsaboutindustry.hashnode.dev

https://businesswsblog.wordpress.com

https://aboutnewsbusiness2022.quora.com

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC Group’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.