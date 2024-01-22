Mayor Bowser to Highlight Pathways to Health Careers During Mayor Marion S. Barry Summer Youth Employment Program Launch

(Washington, DC) – On Monday, January 22 at 11 am, Mayor Muriel Bowser and the Department of Employment Services (DOES) will kick off the 2024 Mayor Marion S. Barry Summer Youth Employment Program (MBSYEP) at the Centers of Excellence at Howard University. Applications for MBSYEP open at noon on Monday.

Participants from the Young Doctors Project will speak about their experience preparing for careers in health care during MBSYEP. The Young Doctors Project has been an MBSYEP partner for 10 years and has hosted 60 MBSYEP participants. Youth who participate receive a year of medical training in preventive medicine, mental health, and health issues in underserved communities. Young Doctors has created a pipeline to health careers for adolescent boys of color in DC, with a particular emphasis on youth living East of the River.

For over four decades, MBSYEP has employed thousands of District youth in summer jobs that provide them with both income and critical work experience. DOES administers the MBSYEP and encourages District residents ages 14-24 and host employer organizations to apply.



Monday, January 22 at 11 am



Mayor Muriel Bowser

Dr. Unique Morris-Hughes, Department of Employment Services

Anita L.A. Jenkins, CEO, Howard University Hospital

Roger A. Mitchell, Jr. MD, Chair of Pathology, Howard University College of Medicine

Dr. Malcolm Woodland, Co-Founder and Director, Young Doctors DC

Mychael Brown, 2023 MBSYEP Participant



Centers of Excellence

2301 Georgia Avenue NW

