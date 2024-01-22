Composer cescodj Releases New Single "Capri Mix" from Album "Night In Capri" Featuring Techno Trance Sounds
Composer cescodj Releases New Single "Capri Mix" from Album "Night In Capri" Featuring Techno Trance SoundsVITERBO, VT, ITALIA, January 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Internationally renowned composer Francesco D'Angelo Lampignano, also known as cescodj, is excited to announce the release of his latest single, "Capri Mix." The track is part of his highly anticipated album, "Night In Capri," which is a unique blend of musical styles, including Techno Trance sounds that pay homage to the 90s era.
With "Capri Mix," cescodj takes listeners on a musical journey through the vibrant and energetic island of Capri. The track is a perfect representation of the album's overall theme, which is a fusion of modern and classic sounds. The use of Techno Trance elements adds a nostalgic touch, making it a must-listen for fans of the 90s music scene.
cescodj's passion for music and his ability to create captivating compositions have earned him a dedicated fan base and critical acclaim. His previous works have been featured in various international music festivals and have received positive reviews from industry experts. "Capri Mix" is expected to be another hit in his impressive repertoire and is already gaining attention from music enthusiasts worldwide.
"Night In Capri" is set to be released on [date] and will be available on all major streaming platforms. Fans can expect a diverse range of tracks that showcase cescodj's versatility as a composer. The album is a testament to his talent and dedication to creating unique and memorable music.
As the world eagerly awaits the release of "Night In Capri," cescodj's "Capri Mix" is a promising preview of what's to come. With its infectious beats and captivating melodies, the single is sure to be a hit among music lovers. Stay tuned for more updates on cescodj and his upcoming album, "Night In Capri."
