Idaho Fish and Game, Magic Valley Region to host 2nd annual blood drive in March

Have you ever stopped to think there is no substitute for blood when someone is in need of life-saving blood due to a medical emergency?

Donors provide the only supply of blood for those in need in our communities.

Donating is simple, fast, and convenient. The donation process can take as little as 45 minutes of your time but can make a lifelong difference for someone else.

Fish and Game staff are proud to live and work in many communities throughout the Magic Valley Region. To show our support to our neighbors across Magic Valley, we invite our neighbors to join us by donating blood at our 2nd annual blood drive on Wednesday March 6, 2024, from 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. at the Magic Valley Regional Office in Jerome.

Appointments are necessary. Sign up is easy – just go to www.redcrossblood.org and sign up using FishGame to register , or by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Our goal is to provide 46 donations of blood to the American Red Cross.

The American Red Cross is providing an incentive to donate blood in March by providing the donor with a $10 e-gift card to a pet supply merchant of their choice, and, the donor will also be entered for a chance to win a $3000 gift card!

If you have any questions, please give us a call at (208) 324-4359.