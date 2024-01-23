Urtopia Carbo 1 Pro Becomes Emmy Award-Winning Tech Columnist Jennifer Jolly's E-bike Pick at CES 2024
Emmy Award-winning Consumer Technology Journalist, Jennifer Jolly, Names Urtopia's Carbon 1 Pro "It’s the exact kind of biking buddy most of us need."LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Urtopia, the pioneer in smart e-bikes with AI and ChatGPT integration, took center stage at CES 2024 in Las Vegas. The Urtopia Carbo 1 Pro, chosen by Emmy award-winning tech columnist Jennifer Jolly, became the highlight of her live broadcast during CES 2024, which is also 1 Pro’s global debut. The broadcast reached 23 national and local television stations across the United States, including ABC, FOX, NBC, CBS, and more.
Jennifer Jolly, renowned for her expertise as a consumer technology contributor and on-air personality, handpicked the Urtopia Carbo 1 Pro for its standout features: as an upgraded version of its flagship Carbon fiber series, designed by former BMW I series designer Mathis Heller and inspired by the Möbius strip. This cutting-edge e-bike garnered praise from Jolly, who described it as "the exact kind of biking buddy most of us need." Jolly emphasized its remarkable features, noting that "it can go 80 miles on a single charge, and at just 37 pounds, it's one of the lightest e-bikes I've ever reviewed."
The Carbon 1 Pro offers a seamless integration of technology and the riding experience. Riders can utilize voice control for both lights and speed, enhancing the overall convenience and safety of their journeys. Jennifer highlighted the bike's adaptive features, stating, "The bike senses your riding environment and automatically manages the level of assistance you need. Its sensors predict angles and manage the level of assistance, providing a truly intuitive riding experience." Jennifer concluded her coverage by emphasizing "Urtopia gets smarter and more personalized over time too. "
With an audience surpassing 408 million viewers, Jennifer Jolly's CES 2024 live broadcast has propelled the Urtopia Carbo 1 Pro into the spotlight, establishing it as a standout product embraced by both technology and bicycle enthusiasts. One of the top media outlets Jen contributes to, USA Today bestowed upon Urtopia the prestigious "Reviewed Award."
Jennifer Jolly's CES live show video can be found at https://www.youtube.com/shorts/-ceScLynRyI
Carbon 1P is Urtopia's star attraction at CES 2024. This new addition seamlessly carries forward the iconic design and style of Urtopia's classic carbon bikes, meticulously crafted by former BMW designer Mathis Heller. With its distinctive blend of sporty elegance, it's the electric enigma—no one can tell it's electric. Boasting enhanced performance and intelligent features, Urtopia's carbon bikes have consistently earned praise from top-tier media outlets, including CNET, The Verge, Engadget, Wired, TechCrunch, Digital Trend, Tom's Guide, ZDNET, and more.
At CES, the debut of two new Urtopia models triggered a media frenzy, with over 450 articles from global top-tier outlets. Top tech influencer Linus Tech from Linus Tech Tips couldn't resist the excitement, showcasing Urtopia bikes to his millions of fans at our booth.
Top tech influencer Linus Tech's video can be found at https://www.youtube.com/shorts/K0xnbV9nNjM
