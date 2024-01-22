Enertech Kuwait teams up with Energy America, USA for the development of power plant projects
SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Enertech Holding Company K.S.C, a wholly owned subsidiary of Kuwait Investment Authority (KIA), has announced a strategic partnership with Energy America, a USA based solar module manufacturer and EPC contractor. This partnership aims to design, develop, and finance solar power plant projects in the United States and across all seven continents.
Enertech Holding Company K.S.C is a leading investment company in the energy sector, with a strong focus on renewable energy. With this partnership, Enertech will leverage Energy America's expertise in solar technology and project development to expand its presence in the global renewable energy market.
Energy America is a renowned name in the solar industry, known for its high-quality solar modules and efficient EPC services. The company has successfully completed numerous solar power plant projects in the United States and is now looking to expand its reach globally. This partnership with Enertech Holding Company K.S.C will enable Energy America to tap into new markets and establish a strong presence in the renewable energy sector.
The collaboration between Enertech Holding Company K.S.C and Energy America is a significant step towards promoting sustainable energy solutions across the globe. The two companies will work together to identify and develop solar power plant projects in the United States and other countries, contributing to the reduction of carbon emissions and promoting a cleaner and greener future.
Enertech Holding Company K.S.C and Energy America are committed to driving the growth of renewable energy and promoting sustainable development. This partnership marks a significant milestone in their journey towards a more sustainable and environmentally friendly future. With their combined expertise and resources, the two companies are well-positioned to make a positive impact on the global renewable energy market.
ABOUT ENERTECH
EnerTech is a fully owned subsidiary of National Technology Enterprises Company (NTEC). Established in 2012, EnerTech’s mission is to initiate its own development projects and participate in projects within the energy, clean technology, recycling, water, waste management and renewable energy sectors.
EnerTech also offers the following services through their fully owned subsidiaries:
Advisory, development and consultancy services in power generation and enhancement, renewable energy generating equipment and water desalination and heat exchangers through EnerTech for Energies Company.
Design of programs covering energy efficiency, renewable energy and sustainable development through EnerTech for Training and Management Consulting Company.
ABOUT ENERGY AMERICA
As a solar module manufacturer, we are on a mission: we want to build trust in solar energy. We want to live sustainably. We want to fight climate change. We want to start today. And we want to show you how you can be part of the solution. Join us in a journey to change the world. Every day, EA is at work for customers all over the world. Long-term reliability and quality have been at the core of our mission from the start. In fact, EA solar modules tested in real-world use have shown minimal power degradation even after more than 30 years of continuous operation.
As global energy consumption increases, and people in remote areas still live with no access to electricity, EA views solar as crucial for the future of our society. To bring its potential to everyone, we continue to invest and innovate at full speed. Here are just some of our many advantages.
Energy America's EPC arm Ganymede Utilities provides engineering, procurement and construction services for power plant projects especially in solar, BESS, Hydrogen and other applications.
Nathan Smith
Energy America LLC
+ 16503328102
