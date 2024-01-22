Saint Johnsbury Barracks - Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#:24A4000361

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Chad Weikel

STATION: Saint Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802- 748 -3111

DATE/TIME: 1/17/24 @ 1043 Hours

STREET: Miller Pond Road

TOWN: Vershire

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: 643 Miller Pond Road

WEATHER: Clear/Sunny

ROAD CONDITIONS: Snow/Ice

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Austin Traendly

AGE: 19

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Vershire, VT

VEHICLE YEAR:2008

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: Yaris

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front End Damage

INJURIES: None

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Joseph Zingale

AGE:

SEAT BELT? Y/N

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

VEHICLE YEAR:2024

VEHICLE MAKE:Jeep

VEHICLE MODEL: Wrangler

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: None

INJURIES: Severe injuries to both legs.

HOSPITAL: Dartmouth

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On 1/17/24 at 1043 hours, The Vermont State Police were advised of a vehicle that struck a male in the area of 643 Miller Pond Road, Vershire. Upon arrival, EMS was actively caring for Joseph Zingale who sustained serious injuries to both legs. The investigation determined that Joseph Zingale was working in the area conducting audits. While doing the audits, Zingale had his vehicle parked in the roadway just across from 643 Miller Pond Road.

The operator of vehicle 1, Austin Traendly advised while driving on Miller Pond Road there was an extreme glare from the sun on his windshield causing temporary blindness. Traendly advised that he remained on the right side of the road to avoid a head-on collision. Traendly said when he came upon vehicle 2 which was parked in the roadway, he was unable to avoid it. Zingale was actively working out of the back of his vehicle when he was struck and pinned between both vehicles, causing serious injuries to both of Zingale's legs.

