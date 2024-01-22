Saint Johnsbury Barracks - Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#:24A4000361
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Chad Weikel
STATION: Saint Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802- 748 -3111
DATE/TIME: 1/17/24 @ 1043 Hours
STREET: Miller Pond Road
TOWN: Vershire
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: 643 Miller Pond Road
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A
WEATHER: Clear/Sunny
ROAD CONDITIONS: Snow/Ice
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Austin Traendly
AGE: 19
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Vershire, VT
VEHICLE YEAR:2008
VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota
VEHICLE MODEL: Yaris
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front End Damage
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL:N/A
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Joseph Zingale
AGE:
SEAT BELT? Y/N
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
VEHICLE YEAR:2024
VEHICLE MAKE:Jeep
VEHICLE MODEL: Wrangler
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: None
INJURIES: Severe injuries to both legs.
HOSPITAL: Dartmouth
SUMMARY OF CRASH: On 1/17/24 at 1043 hours, The Vermont State Police were advised of a vehicle that struck a male in the area of 643 Miller Pond Road, Vershire. Upon arrival, EMS was actively caring for Joseph Zingale who sustained serious injuries to both legs. The investigation determined that Joseph Zingale was working in the area conducting audits. While doing the audits, Zingale had his vehicle parked in the roadway just across from 643 Miller Pond Road.
The operator of vehicle 1, Austin Traendly advised while driving on Miller Pond Road there was an extreme glare from the sun on his windshield causing temporary blindness. Traendly advised that he remained on the right side of the road to avoid a head-on collision. Traendly said when he came upon vehicle 2 which was parked in the roadway, he was unable to avoid it. Zingale was actively working out of the back of his vehicle when he was struck and pinned between both vehicles, causing serious injuries to both of Zingale's legs.
