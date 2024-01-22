The House Hot Sheet for Week 3 of the 2024 Legislative Session

Monday

Week 3 in the House starts off with floor action in the morning and afternoon committee hearings, including a hearing in the Education Committee on HB 1228 from Rep. Lillian Ortiz-Self (D-Mukilteo), establishing grant programs to expand dual language education programs and tribal language programs. Also scheduled for a public hearing is HB 1565, another bill from Rep. Ortiz-Self, to create an online employment database for school job postings.

In the Regulated Substance & Gaming Committee, testimony will be heard on HB 2194. The bill, offered by Rep. Shelley Kloba (D-Kirkland), legalizes the home cultivation of cannabis. Later, in the Transportation Committee, a public hearing will be held on HB 2357 from Rep. Jake Fey (D-Tacoma) which provides longevity bonuses to Washington State Troopers.

Tuesday

Tuesday morning, the Finance Committee has a public hearing scheduled to help improve access to child care in Washington state. The first bill, HB 1716 from Rep. Alicia Rule (D-Blaine), would offer a business & occupation tax credit for businesses that provide child care assistance to employees. Second is Rep. Tana Senn’s (D-Mercer Island) HB 2322, which would expand childcare support by requiring business with preferential tax rates to offer some sort of support to employees.

Later in the morning, the Civil Rights & Judiciary Committee has a public hearing scheduled on HB 1877, new legislation prime sponsored by Rep. Debra Lekanoff (D-Anacortes) to improve coordination and recognition with the Indian behavioral health system in Washington state. In the Innovation, Community & Economic Development, & Veterans Committee, Rep. Mia Gregerson (D-SeaTac) has offered HB 2313, furthering digital equity and opportunity in Washington. And in the Local Government Committee, HB 2403 from Rep. Darya Farivar (D-Seattle) is scheduled for a public hearing. HB 2403 requires fire safety standards in kennels, an effort to protect cats and dogs after several fires at a Seattle kennel.

In the afternoon, the Health Care & Wellness Committee has a public hearing scheduled for HB 2319, an expansion on the state’s efforts to address substance use disorder, prime sponsored by Rep. Lauren Davis (D-Shoreline). In the Postsecondary Education & Workforce Committee, an executive session is scheduled for Rep. Tina Orwall’s (D-Des Moines) HB 2242, establishing a list of rights for survivors of sexual harassment, assault, and gender-based violence at Washington’s colleges and universities, as well as Rep. Greg Nance’s (D-Bainbridge Island) HB 2112, which requires opioid and fentanyl education and more access to fentanyl testing strips and naloxone at all public and private institutions of higher education. A public hearing is also scheduled on HB 2309 and HB 2374, offered by Rep. Steve Bergquist (D-Renton) and Rep. Gerry Pollet (D-Seattle) respectively, to offer free community college and technical college to all students in their beginning years.

Wednesday

Wednesday is National Guard Day at the House of Representatives and will highlight the important work of service members in the National Guard on the floor of the House of Representatives.

Morning committee hearings include executive action in the Labor Committee on HB 1893, sponsored by Rep. Beth Doglio (D-Olympia), legislation to allow striking workers to access unemployment benefits and HB 1940 from Rep. Mary Fosse (D-Everett) to protect employees from retaliation for refusing to attend employer-sponsored meetings regarding political or religious matters.

In the Local Government Committee, Rep. Mari Leavitt (D-University Place) has a hearing for her bill to improve maintenance for county ferries, HB 2391. Later in the afternoon, the Appropriations Committee has scheduled a public hearing on Rep. Emily Alvarado’s (D-Seattle) HB 2114 to provide stability and predictability for renters.

Thursday

The Community Safety, Justice & Reentry Committee has a public hearing scheduled Thursday morning on HB 2196, from Rep. Brandy Donaghy (D-Everett). HB 2196 would lower the legal blood alcohol limit for drivers from 0.08 to 0.05.

In the afternoon, the Finance Committee will hear public testimony on HB 2219, sponsored by Rep. David Hackney (D-Tukwila), to create a sales tax exemption for the construction and maintenance of nonprofit affordable housing. The Capital Budget Committee will hear testimony on HB 2372, from Rep. Lekanoff, which allows the state to transfer public property to Washington federally recognized tribes to build facilities for alcohol and substance use disorder prevention, treatment, and aftercare programs.

Later in the day, the Appropriations Committee has executive action scheduled for Rep. Joe Timmons’ (D-Bellingham) HB 1985, which provides a 3 percent benefit increase for retired state workers on the PERS 1 or TRS 1 plans.

Friday

As the week comes to an end, several committees have executive action scheduled, including the Postsecondary Education & Workforce Committee, which plans to move HB 2309 (Rep. Bergquist) and HB 2374 (Rep. Pollet), both providing free community college and technical college to students. In the Labor Committee, HB 2226 from Rep. Ortiz-Self is scheduled for executive action. The bill would require more data collection on the wages of workers hand harvesting apples, cherries, pears, and blueberries to ensure wage parity amongst all agricultural workers.