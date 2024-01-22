The landmark event of the global real estate market IWE-2024 will be held in Dubai
EINPresswire.com/ -- IWE-2024 landmark event of the global real estate market will take place in Dubai Grand event of the international investment real estate market will be held in Dubai on 29.02.2024 - 02.03.2024. A Concentration of investors and developers will be gathered at the world famous Atlantis The Roayl Hotel at IWE-2024.
The organizers of Invest World Expo will present up to 40 top developers from 8 countries who will bring exclusive real estate offers worth $6.2 billion to the Dubai show. The plan is to showcase international real estate lots from countries such as UAE, China, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Georgia, Oman, Indonesia and Thailand.
This event will be the third such event from these organizers - Anna Manokhina & Maxim Karrenberg and their team, as well as thanks to the contribution of Brand Ambassadors such as Anna Chibisova. Prior to this, the Invest Dubai Expo forum-exhibitions were successfully held in Sochi and Moscow in 2023.
Anna Manokhina, co-founder of the IWE project, says: "We have created a precedent in the global expo-market - a unique trading platform for the sale of investment real estate. For example, in Sochi at IDE in the first 3 hours of the event we made a sale for $170,000 - the developer MAG sold an apartment in a new complex to an investor. Then, based on the results of those two days, we opened deals for $40,000,000".
At IWE-2024 in Dubai, the organizers stipulate that presentations of investment projects from developers will be held in TED-Talk format. Thus, the participants for a limited time will be able to get a concentrate of the most important information in a bright, accessible and interesting form. Media investors and speakers are also expected to speak. The event will feature thematic business panels and create all conditions for effective international networking. During the end of the event, the IWE Awards will be held. Private gala dinners and VIP afterparty on the yacht are also planned.
Information about IWE and organizers:
Invest World Expo Dubai is the best opportunity to join the international premium community of successful entrepreneurs, experts, media personalities, business and creative elite and of course, experienced investors.
This event is prepared by a team that has been in sales for over 10 years and also manages investment portfolios.
Each participant of the event has an opportunity to increase his capital. Investors gets a large volume of lots directly from developers all over the world without additional commissions at special prices and conditions for IWE. The developer gets a large volume of potential investors for 3 days, the opportunity to make an offer to buy his projects to 2200 wealthy investors. Also the developer at the expense of additional Media increases its visibility in the international real estate market and acquires the status of an expert.
Anna Manokhina
