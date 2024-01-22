Submit Release
Jeremiah Marciniak: Giving American's a Non-Partisan Presidential Option

Jeremiah Marciniak (age 45)

Jeremiah Marciniak Announces 2024 Presidential Election Bid: A Blue-Collar Candidate for a United America

ROSEVILLE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jeremiah Marciniak, a blue-collar truck driver with a deep understanding of the struggles faced by everyday Americans, has officially announced his run as a non-party-affiliated Presidential candidate for the 2024 election. With his unique background and commitment to putting the people first, Marciniak is gaining steam and capturing the attention of voters across the nation.

With an MBA and a wealth of knowledge and experience, Jeremiah Marciniak is well-equipped to tackle the challenges facing the American economy and bring about real change. He firmly believes that it is time for an unbiased President who can truly empathize with the struggles of average Americans and implement policies that prioritize the people over big money interests. Marciniak is determined to restore the government's connection with the people it serves, as he believes career politicians have lost touch with the very individuals they are meant to represent.

Under Marciniak's leadership, he vows to fight for the people of this country and bridge the divide that has plagued America. His campaign slogan, "From Divided to United," encapsulates his vision of a nation that works together towards a brighter future. By focusing on unity and understanding, Marciniak aims to bring Americans from all walks of life together, fostering a sense of togetherness and shared purpose.

For more information about Jeremiah Marciniak's campaign and to get involved, please contact the Marciniak for President 2024 Campaign Committee. They can be reached via email at Info@marciniakforpresident2024.com or by visiting their website.

For media inquiries or interview requests, please call 916-272-1156.

Paid for by the Marciniak for President 2024 Committee

