Enforced Disappearances in Pakistan- U.S. Congressional Briefing
Walk from Capitol Hill to the U.S. State Department
Congressional Briefing and Walk will create awareness and help policymakers constructively move forward in ending enforced disappearances in Pakistan”WASHINGTON, D.C, USA, January 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Sindhi Foundation is organizing a congressional briefing on enforced disappearances in the Pakistani provinces of Sindh and Balochistan. The briefing will be held at the Rayburn House Office Building, Room 2043 ground floor, from 10:30 AM - 12:00 PM on January 24, 2024.
Human Rights experts and Sindhi and Baloch representatives will discuss how Congress and the U.S. government can help end enforced disappearances in Pakistan. After the briefing, Sindhi, Baloch and human rights defenders will walk from Capitol Hill to the State Department.
The purpose of the Walk is to express solidarity with Dr. Mahrung Baloch, a 30-year-old Baloch activist. Her father was killed, and her brother abducted by Pakistani security forces. Dr. Baloch is leading hundreds of family members of disappeared persons on a 994-mile march from the city of Turbat in Balochistan to Islamabad, the capital of Pakistan.
Pakistan is responsible for enforced disappearances in Sindh and Balochistan. The “Voice for Missing Baloch Persons” has registered almost 8,000 cases of enforced disappearances since 2013, utilizing the UN method for documenting disappearances.
On the August 30, 2023, the day designated by the UN as “International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances,” U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken issued a statement saying: “We urge those responsible for enforced disappearances to immediately cease this practice, disclose information about the victims to their loved ones, and either release the victims unconditionally, or return the remains of those who have tragically lost their lives.”
Enforced Disappearance is a method of draconian state terrorism in Pakistan. This Congressional Briefing and Walk will create awareness and help policymakers constructively move forward in ending enforced disappearances in Pakistan,” said Sufi Laghari from the Sindhi Foundation.
The Congressional Briefing and Walk for human rights will provide a great opportunity to learn about recent developments in Pakistan’s important southern regions of Balochistan and Sindh. This event is open to the public, and all interested people, media, and congressional staff are encouraged to attend.
