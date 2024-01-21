Heartland Construction's Shane Allyne Recognized for Dedication to Workplace Safety

Heartland Construction Worker utilizing Safety Tie Off Heartland Construction Workers Utilizing Flexible Lifeline Safety System Heartland Construction Worker Tied off to Flexible Lifeline Safety System Heartland Construction President Shane Allyne

Safety is Never Second to Production.” — Shane Allyne

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Heartland Construction, a construction company in Nashville, TN, is proud to announce that their President, Shane Allyne, has been recognized for his unwavering commitment to safety in the workplace. With a strong focus on providing a safe working environment for all team members, Allyne has implemented top-of-the-line safety measures resulting in a low company BWC EMR rating.

Allyne, who has been with Heartland Construction for over a decade, understands the importance of prioritizing safety in the construction industry. His dedication to creating a safe working environment for his team has not gone unnoticed, as he has been recognized by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) for his outstanding efforts. This recognition is a testament to Allyne's leadership and commitment to ensuring the well-being of his employees.

Under Allyne's leadership, Heartland Construction has implemented various safety protocols and training programs to ensure that all team members are equipped with the necessary knowledge and skills to work safely on construction sites. These measures have resulted in a low company BWC EMR rating, which is a reflection of the company's commitment to maintaining a safe workplace. This recognition not only highlights Allyne's dedication to safety but also showcases Heartland Construction's commitment to their employees' well-being.

Heartland Construction is proud to have Shane Allyne as their President and is honored to have him recognized for his dedication to safety in the workplace. The company remains committed to maintaining a safe working environment for all team members and will continue to prioritize safety in all aspects of their operations. With Allyne's leadership, Heartland Construction is confident in their ability to provide high-quality construction services while ensuring the safety of their employees.

For more information on Heartland Construction and their commitment to safety, please visit their website at www.hcohio.com.