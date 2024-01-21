Submit Release
News Search

There were 130 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 436,668 in the last 365 days.

Heartland Construction's Shane Allyne Recognized for Dedication to Workplace Safety

Heartland Construction Worker utilizing Safety Tie Off

Heartland Construction Workers Utilizing Flexible Lifeline Safety System

Heartland Construction Worker Tied off to Flexible Lifeline Safety System

Heartland Construction President Shane Allyne

Safety is Never Second to Production.”
— Shane Allyne

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Heartland Construction, a construction company in Nashville, TN, is proud to announce that their President, Shane Allyne, has been recognized for his unwavering commitment to safety in the workplace. With a strong focus on providing a safe working environment for all team members, Allyne has implemented top-of-the-line safety measures resulting in a low company BWC EMR rating.

Allyne, who has been with Heartland Construction for over a decade, understands the importance of prioritizing safety in the construction industry. His dedication to creating a safe working environment for his team has not gone unnoticed, as he has been recognized by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) for his outstanding efforts. This recognition is a testament to Allyne's leadership and commitment to ensuring the well-being of his employees.

Under Allyne's leadership, Heartland Construction has implemented various safety protocols and training programs to ensure that all team members are equipped with the necessary knowledge and skills to work safely on construction sites. These measures have resulted in a low company BWC EMR rating, which is a reflection of the company's commitment to maintaining a safe workplace. This recognition not only highlights Allyne's dedication to safety but also showcases Heartland Construction's commitment to their employees' well-being.

Heartland Construction is proud to have Shane Allyne as their President and is honored to have him recognized for his dedication to safety in the workplace. The company remains committed to maintaining a safe working environment for all team members and will continue to prioritize safety in all aspects of their operations. With Allyne's leadership, Heartland Construction is confident in their ability to provide high-quality construction services while ensuring the safety of their employees.

For more information on Heartland Construction and their commitment to safety, please visit their website at www.hcohio.com.

Shane Allyne
Heartland Construction
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram

You just read:

Heartland Construction's Shane Allyne Recognized for Dedication to Workplace Safety

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Real Estate & Property Management, Religion


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more