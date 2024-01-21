Commencement of the state visit to the State of Qatar

TAJIKISTAN, January 21 - On January 21, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, arrived in the city of Doha of the State of Qatar on a state visit.

At Doha International Airport, the high-ranking guest - the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, was received with special respect and sincerity by the State Minister of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Qatar, Dr. Muhammad bin Saleh Al-Khulayfi and other officials.

On the occasion of the state visit of the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, the airport area was festively decorated with the flags of both countries and photos of the heads of state.

In order to welcome the high-ranking guest, the corridor was spread with a red carpet, and the guard of honor lined up on both sides of it.