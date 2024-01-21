Meeting with the Chief of Investments of Qatar Diar company Ahmed Mohamed Al Tayeb

TAJIKISTAN, January 21 - On January 21, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, as part of his state visit to the State of Qatar, met in the city of Doha with the Chief of Investments of Qatar Diar company Ahmed Mohamed Al Tayeb.

During the meeting, the issues of cooperation with the company in the direction of the implementation of the construction project of "Diar Dushanbe" town and a number of important facilities were discussed.

Timely implementation of other stages of construction of the settlement in the capital of Tajikistan - Dushanbe was considered necessary.

During the meeting, it was emphasized that taking into account the improvement of socio-economic conditions, the demand of the country's population for modern infrastructure, including housing and the establishment of large modern shopping centers in Tajikistan, is increasing.

The attraction of investments of the company for the construction of social facilities and the development of tourism infrastructure in our country was considered beneficial for the parties.