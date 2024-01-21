Submit Release
News Search

There were 112 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 436,693 in the last 365 days.

Meeting with the Chief of Investments of Qatar Diar company Ahmed Mohamed Al Tayeb

TAJIKISTAN, January 21 - On January 21, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, as part of his state visit to the State of Qatar, met in the city of Doha with the Chief of Investments of Qatar Diar company Ahmed Mohamed Al Tayeb.

During the meeting, the issues of cooperation with the company in the direction of the implementation of the construction project of "Diar Dushanbe" town and a number of important facilities were discussed.

Timely implementation of other stages of construction of the settlement in the capital of Tajikistan - Dushanbe was considered necessary.

During the meeting, it was emphasized that taking into account the improvement of socio-economic conditions, the demand of the country's population for modern infrastructure, including housing and the establishment of large modern shopping centers in Tajikistan, is increasing.

The attraction of investments of the company for the construction of social facilities and the development of tourism infrastructure in our country was considered beneficial for the parties.

You just read:

Meeting with the Chief of Investments of Qatar Diar company Ahmed Mohamed Al Tayeb

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more