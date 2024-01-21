Meeting with the Chairman of the Board of Directors of "Nebras Power" company Mohammed Nasser Al-Hajri

TAJIKISTAN, January 21 - On January 21, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, during his state visit to the State of Qatar, met with the Chairman of the Board of Directors of "Nebras Power" company Mohammed Nasser Al-Hajri.

President Emomali Rahmon considered this meeting important for the development of trade and economic cooperation and investment between the countries.

It was emphasized that the Republic of Tajikistan has a great potential for renewable energy sources. In order to develop the "green economy", the Government of the country adopted the "Green Economy Development Strategy for 2023-2037".

In Tajikistan, practical measures are continuously taken to produce electricity from other renewable sources, such as solar and wind sources.

The State of Qatar was invited to study the possibility of investing in these areas and make a significant contribution to the practical implementation of priority projects for the benefit of both sides and to the expansion of cooperation between the countries.

During the meeting, the parties also discussed other topics of interest.