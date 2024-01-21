Scotty Hollywood Band Releases Highly Anticipated Single and Video “The Phenomenon”

CASTLE ROCK, CO, USA, January 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Scotty Hollywood Band, led by singer/songwriter Scott Argiro, is set to release their latest single “The Phenomenon” on January 22nd, 2024. The highly anticipated song is an anthemic tribute to elite athletes and is sure to be the perfect soundtrack for sporting events, including the current pro football playoffs and championship game.

Produced by Emmy Award winner Steve Avedis, “The Phenomenon” features a collaboration with rap artist Troof from Shreveport, Louisiana. The song showcases the band’s signature energetic performances, emotion-filled vocals, and undeniable talent.

“The Phenomenon” is a testament to the band’s versatility and ability to seamlessly blend different genres of music. With a mix of rock, hip-hop, and electronic sounds, the song is sure to captivate listeners and keep them on their feet.

The single is accompanied by a visually stunning music video directed by Elgin Cahill. The video features dynamic footage of athletes in action as well as captivating performance shots from the band.

Scotty Hollywood Band is no stranger to the music industry, with numerous CDs under their belt and airplay on independent and college radio stations across the country. The band’s music has also been featured in films, including releases from directors Joel Schumacher and Paul Lieberstein.

In addition to his music career, Scotty Hollywood (IMDB) has also made a name for himself as an actor. He has appeared in TV commercials and independent films, showcasing his versatility and talent.

Don’t miss the release of “The Phenomenon” and its accompanying music video on January 22nd, 2024. With its infectious beats and powerful lyrics, this is one single you won’t want to miss.

For more information on the Scotty Hollywood Band and their upcoming releases, please visit their official website at www.thescottyhollywoodband.com

Michael Stover
MTS Management Group
michael@mtsmanagementgroup.com

About

MTS Management Group is more than just an artist management/publicity/promotions company…It is where INDIE artists get MAJOR exposure! Specializing in full-service artist management, publicity and promotions, radio and social media campaigns for new and established independent artists and indie labels, MTS Management Group and MTS Records are on the cutting edge of today’s new music business. Founded in 2010 by Award-winning songwriter, musician and producer, Michael Stover. A music industry veteran of over 30 years, Michael is a graduate of the Art Institute of Pittsburgh, with a degree specializing in the Music and Video business. Michael has used that education to gain a wealth of experience within the industry: from retail music manager and DJ, to two-time Billboard Magazine Contest winning songwriter, performer and chart-topping producer, and finally, award-winning artist manager, publicist, promoter and label president. In just 7 years, MTS Records has released 32 Top 40 New Music Weekly country chart singles, including TWELVE #1s and 8 Top 85 Music Row chart singles.

http://www.mtsmanagementgroup.com

