Scotty Hollywood Band Releases Highly Anticipated Single and Video “The Phenomenon”

CASTLE ROCK, CO, USA, January 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Scotty Hollywood Band, led by singer/songwriter Scott Argiro, is set to release their latest single “The Phenomenon” on January 22nd, 2024. The highly anticipated song is an anthemic tribute to elite athletes and is sure to be the perfect soundtrack for sporting events, including the current pro football playoffs and championship game.

Produced by Emmy Award winner Steve Avedis, “The Phenomenon” features a collaboration with rap artist Troof from Shreveport, Louisiana. The song showcases the band’s signature energetic performances, emotion-filled vocals, and undeniable talent.

“The Phenomenon” is a testament to the band’s versatility and ability to seamlessly blend different genres of music. With a mix of rock, hip-hop, and electronic sounds, the song is sure to captivate listeners and keep them on their feet.

The single is accompanied by a visually stunning music video directed by Elgin Cahill. The video features dynamic footage of athletes in action as well as captivating performance shots from the band.

Scotty Hollywood Band is no stranger to the music industry, with numerous CDs under their belt and airplay on independent and college radio stations across the country. The band’s music has also been featured in films, including releases from directors Joel Schumacher and Paul Lieberstein.

In addition to his music career, Scotty Hollywood (IMDB) has also made a name for himself as an actor. He has appeared in TV commercials and independent films, showcasing his versatility and talent.

Don’t miss the release of “The Phenomenon” and its accompanying music video on January 22nd, 2024. With its infectious beats and powerful lyrics, this is one single you won’t want to miss.

For more information on the Scotty Hollywood Band and their upcoming releases, please visit their official website at www.thescottyhollywoodband.com