St. Johnsbury Barracks / Crash - DUI#3 Refusal, DLS, Violations of Conditions of Release

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 24A4000446

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper William Nally

STATION: St. Johnsbury

DATE/TIME: 1/20/24

STREET: RT 25

TOWN: Topsham

WEATHER: Flurries

ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Travis Bombard

AGE: 36

SEAT BELT? NO

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2005

VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru

VEHICLE MODEL: Forester

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front end

INJURIES: NO

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On 1/20/24 Troopers with the Vermont State Police responded to a single vehicle crash in the town of Topsham. Investigation revealed that the operator was driving under the influence, driving with a criminally suspended license, and violating conditions of release. The operator was arrested and transported the VSP Bradford Outpost and issued a citation. He is scheduled to respond to Orange County Superior Court Criminal Division on 2/7/24.

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint: Pending

LODGED - LOCATION: NO

BAIL: NO

MUG SHOT: Y/N YES

COURT ACTION: Y/N

COURT: Orange County Superior Court Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 02/07/2024

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.