St. Johnsbury Barracks / Crash - DUI#3 Refusal, DLS, Violations of Conditions of Release
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 24A4000446
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper William Nally
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#:
DATE/TIME: 1/20/24
STREET: RT 25
TOWN: Topsham
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS:
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER:
WEATHER: Flurries
ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Travis Bombard
AGE: 36
SEAT BELT? NO
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2005
VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru
VEHICLE MODEL: Forester
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front end
INJURIES: NO
HOSPITAL: (IDENTIFY)
SUMMARY OF CRASH: On 1/20/24 Troopers with the Vermont State Police responded to a single vehicle crash in the town of Topsham. Investigation revealed that the operator was driving under the influence, driving with a criminally suspended license, and violating conditions of release. The operator was arrested and transported the VSP Bradford Outpost and issued a citation. He is scheduled to respond to Orange County Superior Court Criminal Division on 2/7/24.
Vermont Civil Violation Complaint: Pending
LODGED - LOCATION: NO
BAIL: NO
MUG SHOT: Y/N YES
COURT ACTION: Y/N
COURT: Orange County Superior Court Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 02/07/2024
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.