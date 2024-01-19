Gaza’s hunger crisis, cholera’s African surge, and peak Davos: The Cheat Sheet

Our editors’ weekly take on humanitarian news, trends, and developments from around the globe.

On our radar

‘Fundamental change’ needed to prevent starvation in Gaza

After more than 100 days of war and Israeli siege, every single person in Gaza is hungry, and a quarter of the population – or around 500,000 people – is starving, UN experts warned on 16 January. The aid response is falling short of what is needed to prevent a deadly combination of hunger, malnutrition, and disease, four UN agencies said, calling for a “fundamental step change in the flow of humanitarian aid into Gaza”. Without it, deaths from starvation and disease could soon surpass the already staggering toll from bombardment and combat, which has reached nearly 25,000 people, according to health authorities in Gaza. UN aid officials said there is still time to keep famine at bay, but that would require Israel to: allow more aid trucks to enter Gaza; provide humanitarian workers more freedom of movement; give safety guarantees to people seeking and distributing aid; and lift its total siege to allow commercial goods into the enclave. “This isn't just a question whereby setting up some soup kitchens and some mobile clinics will stop this humanitarian emergency,” famine expert Alex de Waal told The New Humanitarian in an interview. “No matter how much aid is provided, if the destruction of objects indispensable to survival continues, the risk of famine will continue.” For more on the unprecedented hunger crisis in Gaza caused by Israel’s military campaign, read the full Q&A.

Yemenis pay the price for US-Houthi escalation

US President Joe Biden acknowledged on 18 January that more than a week of US-UK airstrikes against Yemen’s Houthi rebels have not stopped missile attacks on ships in the Red Sea, but said they would continue. The Houthis, who have been at war with Yemen’s internationally recognised government and its allies since 2015, began hitting ships in November, in what the group says is a show of solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza. There is concern about the impact on global prices as it becomes increasingly dangerous and expensive to pass through the key commercial shipping route, but aid groups have also warned that the escalation could spell further disaster for Yemenis: A new statement from 26 NGOs working in Yemen says that “disruption to trade is pushing up prices and causing delays in shipments of lifesaving goods”, adding that some aid groups have had to suspend work in light of the airstrikes.

Alarm raised over surge in African cholera cases

Malawi, Mozambique, Zambia, and Zimbabwe are facing an unprecedented surge in cholera cases, with the aid agency Oxfam warning that the situation could become “uncontrollable”. A shortage of vaccine supplies is complicating the response. Since October 2023, Zambia has recorded more than 9,500 cases and 374 deaths – a “devastatingly high” fatality rate in a country where most cases are children, according to UNICEF. Mozambique has also seen its deadliest cholera outbreak in decades, with over 37,000 cases and 150 deaths. In Zimbabwe, there have been more than 18,000 cases and 71 confirmed fatalities. In 2023, Malawi recorded the highest number of cholera deaths in a single country. As of August 2023, there were close to 60,000 cases and 1,700 fatalities. Those numbers fell at the end of last year, but are ticking up again, with cholera imported from neighbouring countries. Only 61% of people in the region have access to safe drinking water, and only two in five have adequate sanitation.

Don’t forget Ukraine, aid donors told

Ukraine once dominated headlines; now, aid leaders say they are “begging” for attention. At least, that’s how UN relief chief Martin Griffiths framed it in launching this year’s appeals for Ukraine and the region. The combined ask: $4.2 billion. Previously, “we begged for attention for places elsewhere,” he told reporters in Geneva. “But today, we beg for attention for the people of Ukraine.” The needs are significant in a crisis that is growing more entrenched, nearly two years after Russia’s invasion. Some 40% of the population need aid, a quarter are displaced, and needs are reaching “extreme and catastrophic severity” in frontline communities, the UN says. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, fresh from a Davos cameo, may be wary of “war fatigue”. But it’s hardly a forgotten crisis: For the time being, Ukraine still has strong political support among the donor nations that fund the bulk of the formal humanitarian sector. Last year, Ukraine’s appeal was among the most well-funded responses at about 69%. By contrast, the appeal for Sudan, where accusations of ethnic cleansing are resurfacing, was roughly 43% met.

Mind the hunger gap

Gaza famine warnings and starvation deaths in Ethiopia’s Tigray have put extreme hunger in the spotlight. But where are the worst hunger crises around the globe, and are those affected getting the help they desperately need? A report released on 16 January helps unpack this, while flagging that only 35% of the funding needs for crisis levels of hunger were met last year. Action Against Hunger analysed the needs of 17 countries whose hunger burden was at crisis level or worse in 2022 and for whom funding data for 2023 was available (Gaza was not included). Those where over 40% of the population faced crisis-level hunger or worse were Yemen, South Sudan, Haiti, Central African Republic, and Afghanistan. Levels were lower in countries like Guatemala, Honduras, and Malawi, but their unmet needs reached above 80%. Yemen stood out as a country with both massive needs (55%) and low funding (68% unmet). Nearly 90% of hunger funding appeals received less than half of what they needed in 2023. The report called for multi-year funding and greater localisation efforts to close the nearly $9 billion funding gap.

Challenging in-tray for Guatemala’s Arévalo

After months of Indigenous-led protests aimed at preventing what they see as a corrupt elite from overturning his landslide election win, Bernardo Arévalo was finally sworn in as Guatemala's new president on 15 January – a day late due to last-ditch efforts to derail his inauguration by political opponents. Arévalo’s progressive agenda may yet be crippled by conservatives in Congress, who approved a slimmed-down budget in December. This could make it harder for him to tackle the Central American’s country’s growing humanitarian caseload. Guatemala was third to only Malawi and neighbouring Honduras in its unmet hunger needs in 2023 (see the Action Against Hunger report above), and the UN says almost 30% of its 18 million population will require some form of humanitarian assistance in 2024. Guatemala also ranks sixth globally in child malnutrition rates. Needs will be exacerbated by the impact of El Niño on crops in the Dry Corridor, a region deeply affected by climate change. During his campaign, Arévalo, the son of Guatemala’s first democratically elected president, promised to tackle corruption, and in his first speech he noted “the state’s historical debt” towards Indigenous people who have been systematically marginalised for centuries.

Weekend read

A record 520,000 migrants crossed the treacherous jungle corridor connecting Colombia and Panamá – known as the Darién Gap – in 2023. Less than a decade ago, that figure was only a few thousand, but the number has been doubling annually, and a further surge is expected in 2024. Here are six graphs (and one map) that show the scale and evolving nature of the crisis, with analysis to unpack those trends.

And finally…

Is Davos losing its lustre?

For more than two decades, the World Economic Forum in Davos has been where the global titans of industry and politics rub shoulders, united in a neo-liberal gospel that business knows best. But this year, alternative realities have gate-crashed the alpine party, upsetting that consensus. Have we reached peak Davos? What has been clear to much of the rest of the world is the market hasn’t delivered on better lives for all. Precarity seems to go hand in hand with liberalisation and free trade, and capital’s dominance these days feels less assured. COVID-19, for a start, underlined how government interventions still matter. And the supposedly corrective “invisible hand” of the market seems a ludicrous response to existential threats like climate heating and AI. Politically, the global “rules-based” order is also under scrutiny. Illiberalism is on the march; the touted dividends of multiparty democracy not apparent to all; and Gaza, for one, has raised difficult questions over who actually sets the rules.