NFTHarbor Launches on GalaChain: A New Platform for Secure, Cost-Effective NFT Swapping and Trading
NFTHarbor, an NFT marketplace on GalaChain, offers low-fee trades across multiple chains, promoting a transparent and efficient digital asset experience.
Gala (BINANCE:GALA)PALO ALTO, CA, USA, January 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The following announcement pertains to an exciting new project that is being developed by a third-party team on GalaChain. It's important to clarify that this project is not a direct creation of Gala Games or its internal team. While it leverages the robust and versatile infrastructure provided by GalaChain, the development, management, and execution of this project are independently handled by a separate entity. This distinction underscores the diverse ecosystem GalaChain supports, encouraging innovation and growth through external contributions while maintaining its core identity distinct from these individual projects.
NFTHarbor offers a streamlined approach for swapping and trading NFTs, with an emphasis on minimal fees and user-focused features. The platform's swapping functionality includes a precise matchmaking algorithm and a secure escrow system for safe transactions, accompanied by a clear fee structure of 500 $GALA per swap.
For trading, NFTHarbor supports Ethereum, GalaChain, and fiat currencies. It stands out in the market with low transaction fees and a star rating system designed to promote trust and security among users. Additional features include favorites saving, a two-day deal window, detailed sales history, and a Collection Explorer for enhanced user experience. Persistent login and saved filter settings aim to simplify platform use.
Future enhancements include automated bidding, bid floor prices, and a direct wallet option for transactions. NFTHarbor aims to provide a secure and efficient environment for NFT enthusiasts to engage in digital asset transactions.
