Presiding Bishop Michael Curry home following medical procedure

Presiding Bishop Michael Curry underwent a procedure earlier today (18 Jan 2024) to address his reoccurring subdural hematomas. That procedure was successful, and he is now home from the hospital where he will continue his recovery.
Please continue to hold Bishop Curry, his family, and his medical team in your prayers.
