2024 Goody Business Book Awards Nominations Now Open to Honor 100% Social Impact Authors with 5 New Categories

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Annual Goody Business Book Awards announces its 2024 book award nominations are now open for any book published within 5 years (2020-2024) with 5 new and 2 revised categories. While many book awards highlight a social good category, the Goody Business Book Awards program honors 100% social impact books in 50 categories. Authors, publishers, literary agents, publicists and fans are encouraged to nominate their favorite books by the final deadline: September 30, 2024.Goody PR and Goody Business Book Awards Founder, Award-Winning Author and Podcast Host Liz H. Kelly explains; “With almost 50 million books published on Amazon’s e-commerce platform alone, authors really need to find new ways to stand out beyond being a bestseller, which includes becoming an Award-Winning Author.”When asked what’s changed, Kelly explains, “The Goody Business Book Awards still has 50 total categories. What's new in 2024 is that we replaced 5 categories with 5 new ones to spice things up and give authors better options. Our favorite new book category is Business - Disruptor.” In addition, the two Technology categories have been revised to include: Technology – General and Technology – Gamechanger.The Goody Business Book Awards' 2024 Nomination and Awards Timeline includes three phases:- Phase 1 - Nominations Accepted: Now - September 30, 2024- Phase 2 - Winners/Finalists Announced: November 15, 2024- Phase 3 - Promote Award-Winning Authors: November 15 - December 31, 2024 and BeyondOver 100 Award-Winning Authors (50 Winners and 50 Finalists) will be announced by the Goody Business Book Awards by November 15, 2024. The authors can then promote their awards on their book cover, website, social media, blogs, videos and/or distribute a press release. And as the presenting sponsor and marketing agency, Goody PR will also actively promote the winners using a similar digital marketing campaign.The overall goal is to amplify authors in their niche area of expertise to better attract potential readers, fans and clients. The 50 Categories are in 8 subject areas: Business (16 categories), Entrepreneur (3 categories), Health (6 categories), Leadership (6 categories), Marketing (4 categories), Money/Wealth (2 categories), Self-Help (11 categories) and Technology (2 categories).Kelly emphasizes, “It's an easy 3-step Nomination Process that take less than 5 minutes And when submitting a book, the most important question is HOW is your book improving lives?” Kelly expands, “If your book is helping people start a business, be successful, live longer, be inspired, be a better leader, save money, buy a house, market their product better and/or other positive impacts, you should nominate your book for a Goody Business Book Award.”These unique business book awards can help authors increase awareness of their work, build credibility as a trustworthy thought leader, increase sales, and attract more raving fans and clients through the power of recognition.The Goody Business Book Awards Honorary Board of Advisors (HBOA) includes marketing, public relations, publishing, and media experts, including: Liz Dubelman (EmmyAward Winner, CEO/Founder VidLit Productions, LLC & Author), Grayce McCormick (Lightfinder Public Relations), Randy Peyser (Author One Stop Inc. Founder and Author), Mary Rau (Mary Rau Public Relations), Michele Weisbart (Michele Designs), Susan Bejeckian (Bejeckian PR), Tara Coomans (Avaans PR & Social Media CEO/Founder), Wendy Guarisco (Guarisco Group LLC Founder), Richard Winfield Lewis (The Lewis Group Founder), Ryan Treasure (Broadcast and Event Professional, Internet Radio Expert and Podcast Host), and Carl Starr Taylor (Publisher, Star House Publishing, Author and Inspirational Speaker).NOMINATE BOOKS:Anyone can nominate a book for the 2024 Annual Goody Business Book Awards here: https://goodybusinessbookawards.com/nominate-book/ FOLLOW NEWS:Instagram @GoodyBusinessBookAwardsYouTube Playlist - Goody Business Book AwardsABOUT GOODY BUSINESS BOOK AWARDS: The Annual Goody Business Book Awards are presented by Goody PR to honor 100% social impact book books, and were recognized in the Top 8 Business Book Awards for 2023 by Write Business Results. After promoting hundreds of authors and small business owners for 15+ years, Goody PR Founder, Award-Winning Author ("8-Second PR") and Podcast Host Liz H. Kelly designed the program to amplify authors making a positive impact with words. This annual awards program is an extension of Goody PR's Mission to "Magnify Good". The Honorary Board of Advisors includes successful founders and marketing and media experts. The Goody Business Book Awards logo is a hot air balloon with a book as the basket to symbolize their Mission to "Uplift Author Voices" literally above millions of similar books. For more information, and to nominate books, visit: https://goodybusinessbookawards.com To amplify their brand story, Goody PR is grateful to have booked thousands of earned media interviews (TV, print, radio and podcasts) on major media, including the TODAY Show, CNN, BBC World News, FOX Weather, NPR, TIME Magazine, The Chicago Tribune, The Wall Street Journal, WebMD, Fast Company, Entrepreneur, Forbes and hundreds of local TV, newspapers, radio shows and top podcasts. For more information, visit https://goodypr.com

