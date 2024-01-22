BIANA to Release “MIAMI”: The New Anthem of the City
– New electrifying Dance Pop song with a Latin twist to make waves at the beach and in the music industry –
It’s not L.A. It's not New York. This is Miami, there’s no place in the world like it.”MIAMI, FL, USA, January 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Singer, Violinist, and Songwriter, BIANA, is setting the music scene ablaze with her upcoming release, "MIAMI," a Latin fusion Dance-Pop hit that encapsulates the vibrant spirit of her beloved city. Fusing her classical training with a contemporary beat, Biana's revolutionary sound is poised to captivate audiences worldwide.
— BIANA
Born in New York and raised in Miami, Florida’s eclectic cultural landscape, BIANA's musical journey began at a young age. Her rich tapestry of musical influences include Pop, Jazz, Rock, Classical, and Latin. This diverse upbringing, combined with being a first generation American of Russian/Ukrainian heritage, has given BIANA a unique voice in the music industry.
Starting her career as a child prodigy, BIANA quickly rose to prominence, headlining hour-long shows and sharing the stage with legends such as George Benson and Phil Collins. Now, as a seasoned entertainer, she brings the heat of Miami to every performance, showcasing her stunning voice, complete with a 4-octave range, and virtuosic violin skills.
BIANA's latest single, "MIAMI," is a celebration of the city's dynamic culture and Latin flair. The track seamlessly blends her classical roots with a contemporary, upbeat rhythm that is bound to get audiences on their feet.
"We live where you vacation," a line from the upcoming single, encapsulates the cool, chic vibe of "Miami." Biana shares her sentiments about the city: "It’s not L.A. It's not New York. This is Miami, there’s no place in the world like it."
Biana's ability to transcend genre boundaries and forge her own path is a testament to her passion, energy, and artistry, connecting with individuals from all walks of life.
"MIAMI'' is set to be released on February 9th, 2024. The catchy tune with an infectious energy promises to leave an indelible mark on listeners. Stay tuned for this new sensation bound to make waves in the music industry.
Pre-Save "MIAMI" now to your Spotify and have Miami ready at your fingertips on release day.
