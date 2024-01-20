When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Company Announcement Date: January 20, 2024 FDA Publish Date: January 20, 2024 Product Type: Food & Beverages Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Undeclared Sesame & Milk Company Name: Al Amir Fresh Foods Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description Hummus Dip & Tzatziki Cucumber Yogurt

Al Amir Fresh Foods of Milwaukie, Oregon is recalling Al Amir brand hummus dip products due to undeclared sesame and Tzatziki Cucumber Yogurt due to undeclared milk. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to sesame or milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

The Al Amir brand hummus dip products and Tzatziki Cucumber Yogurt have 45-day shelf life if refrigerated and packaged in a round clear plastic container and a clear lid with label. The recalled products with the affected Best By Dates are listed in the table below and product were last distributed to retail stores in Oregon and Washington on 01/17/2024.

Product Net Wt. UPC Affected Best By Dates range Classic Hummus Creamy Garbanzo 8oz. 7 55134 12341 4 All dates up to and includes 1/25/2024 Harissa Spicy Hummus With a Kick 8oz. 7 55134 12352 0 All dates up to and includes 1/25/2024 Baba Ghannooj Grilled Eggplant 8oz. 7 55134 12342 1 All dates up to and includes 1/25/2024 Tzatziki Cucumber Yogurt 8oz. 8 55134 12351 3 All dates up to and includes 1/25/2024

No illnesses or deaths have been reported to date.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that Al Amir hummus labels declare tahini but do not declare sesame and Tzatziki Cucumber Yogurt label declares sour cream & yogurt but does not declare milk. This recall is being made with the knowledge of the Oregon Department of Agriculture and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Customers who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to sesame or milk are urged not to consume these products and dispose of it or return it to their place of purchase for a full refund.

Consumers with questions may contact the company at 503-780-0340 or send email to lydiapack3@gmail.com from 8am-4:30pm PST, Monday-Friday.