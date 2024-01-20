Semiconductor Chip Market to Cross USD 1125.78 Billion by 2030 owing to AI and Machine Learning Adoption Coupled with 5G
Semiconductor Chip Market Size, Share, Growth, Trend, Global Industry Overview and Regional Analysis, Forecast 2023 - 2030AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SNS Insider published an exclusive report, titled, "Semiconductor Chip Market Size, Share & Segmentation By Type And By End-Use, By Region And Global Forecast For 2023-2030".
The Semiconductor Chip Market, as indicated in the SNS Insider report, achieved a valuation of USD 590.5 billion in 2022, and it is anticipated to reach USD 1125.78 billion by 2030, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2030.
𝐒𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫 𝐂𝐡𝐢𝐩 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐜𝐨𝐩𝐞
A semiconductor chip, commonly known as an integrated circuit or IC, is a fundamental component of modern electronics, comprising miniature electronic circuits etched onto a small piece of semiconductor material. These chips serve as the brains behind various electronic devices, facilitating the processing and storage of data. The manufacturing process involves the deposition of multiple layers of materials to create transistors, resistors, and capacitors, enabling the chip to perform a multitude of functions.
Growth Drivers:
• Deployment of 5G networks and growing adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT)
• Increasing demand for consumer electronics
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐚𝐫𝐞:
• Infineon Technologies AG
• L3Harris Technologies
• QUALCOMM
• Intel Corp.
• NXP Semiconductors Inc.
• Kioxia Holdings Corp.
• Advanced Micro Devices Inc.
• Micron Technology Inc.
• Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
• STMicroelectronics N.V.
• Texas Instruments Inc.
Market Analysis
The semiconductor chip market is poised for substantial growth, driven by several key factors. First and foremost, the increasing demand for advanced electronic devices, such as smartphones, tablets, and IoT devices, fuels the need for more powerful and efficient semiconductor chips. Moreover, the rise of emerging technologies like artificial intelligence, machine learning, and 5G further amplifies the demand for sophisticated semiconductor solutions. The automotive industry's shift towards electric vehicles and autonomous driving also contributes significantly to the market's expansion. Additionally, the continuous innovations in semiconductor manufacturing processes and materials play a pivotal role in sustaining market growth.
𝐒𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫 𝐂𝐡𝐢𝐩 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐬:
By Type
• Logic Chips
• Memory Chips
• Analog Chips
• Complex Systems-on-a-Chip
• Application-Specific Integrated Chips (ASICs)
By End-use
• Automotive
• Computing
• Consumer Electronics
• Wireless Communication
• Industrial
• Military
Key Regions Included:
• North America
• Europe
• Asia-Pacific
• The Middle East & Africa
• Latin America
Impact of Recession
The impact of an ongoing recession on the semiconductor chip market is a nuanced scenario. Historically, economic downturns have led to reduced consumer spending, affecting the sales of electronic devices and consequently influencing semiconductor chip demand. However, counterintuitively, recessions often stimulate innovation and cost-cutting measures within the semiconductor industry. Companies strive to enhance efficiency and develop more cost-effective solutions, driving research and development initiatives. This dual effect underscores the complex relationship between economic downturns and the market, where challenges coexist with opportunities for advancement.
Impact of Russia-Ukraine War
The Russia-Ukraine war introduces a layer of geopolitical complexity to the semiconductor chip market. The conflict disrupts global supply chains, impacting the production and distribution of crucial raw materials and components used in semiconductor manufacturing. Escalating tensions may lead to heightened market volatility and increased production costs. Additionally, geopolitical uncertainties can affect investor confidence and prompt companies to reassess their manufacturing and sourcing strategies. On the positive side, the demand for secure and resilient semiconductor solutions may rise as nations prioritize technological self-sufficiency in the face of geopolitical challenges.
Key Regional Development
The semiconductor chip market exhibits dynamic regional variations, influenced by factors such as technological infrastructure, regulatory environments, and economic conditions. In Asia-Pacific, particularly in countries like China and South Korea, robust manufacturing capabilities and government support foster a thriving semiconductor industry. North America, with its strong focus on innovation and technological advancement, remains a key player in semiconductor research and development. Europe, while contributing significantly to the market, faces challenges related to competition and market saturation. Each region's unique dynamics contribute to the overall global landscape, shaping the trajectory of the market in diverse ways.
Key Takeaway from Semiconductor Chip Market Study
• Within the market, the logic chips segment emerges as a dominant force. Logic chips form the core computational engine in electronic devices, executing logical operations and data processing tasks. The relentless demand for faster and more energy-efficient computing drives the prominence of logic chips.
• The automotive segment takes center stage in the semiconductor chip market, driven by the increasing integration of advanced electronics in vehicles. The evolution towards electric vehicles, autonomous driving systems, and in-car connectivity accentuates the importance of semiconductor chips in shaping the future of automotive technology.
Recent Developments Related to Semiconductor Chip Market
• Indian chip-maker Polymatech has unveiled plans to invest a substantial $1 billion in an expansion initiative. The infusion of $1 billion will be directed towards state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities, research and development endeavors, and the recruitment of top-tier talent to drive innovation.
• Japanese automotive giant Denso has announced a massive investment of $3.3 billion for the expansion of its chip business. With the increasing integration of advanced technologies in vehicles, such as autonomous driving and electrification, Denso aims to be at the forefront of providing sophisticated semiconductor solutions that cater to the evolving needs of the automotive industry.
𝐓𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭 – 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐨𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐬
1. Introduction
1.1 Market Definition
1.2 Scope
1.3 Research Assumptions
2. Research Methodology
3. Market Dynamics
3.1 Drivers
3.2 Restraints
3.3 Opportunities
3.4 Challenges
4. Impact Analysis
4.1 COVID-19 Impact Analysis
4.2 Impact of Ukraine- Russia War
4.3 Impact of Ongoing Recession
4.3.1 Introduction
4.3.2 Impact on major economies
4.3.2.1 US
4.3.2.2 Canada
4.3.2.3 Germany
4.3.2.4 France
4.3.2.5 United Kingdom
4.3.2.6 China
4.3.2.7 Japan
4.3.2.8 South Korea
4.3.2.9 Rest of the World
5. Value Chain Analysis
6. Porter’s 5 forces model
7. PEST Analysis
8. Semiconductor Chip Market Segmentation, by Type
8.1 Logic Chips
8.1.1 Microprocessors
8.1.2 Microcontrollers
8.2 Memory Chips
8.2.1 Random-Access Memory (RAM)
8.2.2 Read-Only Memory (ROM)
8.3 Analog Chips
8.4 Complex Systems-on-a-Chip
8.5 Application-Specific Integrated Chips (ASICs)
9. Semiconductor Chip Market Segmentation, by End-use
9.1 Automotive
9.2 Computing
9.3 Consumer Electronics
9.4 Wireless Communication
9.5 Industrial
9.6 Military
…….
11. Company Profile
11.1 Infineon Technologies AG
11.1.1 Company Overview
11.1.2 Financials
11.1.3 Product/ Services Offered
11.1.4 SWOT Analysis
11.1.5 The SNS View
11.2 L3Harris Technologies
11.2.1 Company Overview
11.2.2 Financials
11.2.3 Product/ Services Offered
11.2.4 SWOT Analysis
11.2.5 The SNS View
11.3 QUALCOMM
11.3.1 Company Overview
11.3.2 Financials
11.3.3 Product/ Services Offered
11.3.4 SWOT Analysis
11.3.5 The SNS View
11.4 Intel Corp
11.4 Company Overview
11.4.2 Financials
11.4.3 Product/ Services Offered
11.4.4 SWOT Analysis
11.4.5 The SNS View
11.5 NXP Semiconductors USA.
11.5.1 Company Overview
11.5.2 Financials
11.5.3 Product/ Services Offered
11.5.4 SWOT Analysis
11.5.5 The SNS View
11.6 Kioxia Holdings Corp
11.6.1 Company Overview
11.6.2 Financials
11.6.3 Product/ Services Offered
11.6.4 SWOT Analysis
11.6.5 The SNS View
11.7 Advanced Micro Devices
11.7.1 Company Overview
11.7.2 Financials
11.7.3 Product/ Services Offered
11.7.4 SWOT Analysis
Continued….
