VizConnect, Inc. (VIZC – OTC) Major Milestone Achieved - CFO sets high standards for Financial Reporting Obligations
VizConnect Launches Long-Term Strategic Business Roadmap
VizConnect, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VIZC)PORTLAND, MAINE, USA, January 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Currency of Quarterly and Annual Filings
Aimee Garneau, stated, “In my prior role as controller and now CFO for VizConnect, Inc., I have been instrumental in bringing the company current with its quarterly and annual reporting obligations. Recognizing the importance of transparent financial reporting, I have implemented an efficient process to ensure timely submission of the company’s quarterly and annual filings. The Management Team’s commitment to accuracy and attention to detail has not only facilitated the seamless preparation of these reports but has also contributed to enhancing the overall credibility and transparency of VizConnect.”
Temba Mahaka, CEO of VizConnect, Inc., further expressed, “Aimee's strategic approach to financial reporting is a testament to VizConnect’s commitment to maintaining the highest standards in corporate governance. This dedication is crucial in fostering confidence among our stakeholders and investors.”
About VizConnect, Inc.:
VizConnect, Inc. specializes in assisting companies with world-class business development consulting services. The company’s portfolio of services includes real estate acquisition, equity building, debt removal, revenue generation, and asset acquirement. The company’s experienced team is driven to increase customers’ value, maximizing existing capabilities, improving shareholder performance and profitability, increasing cost efficiencies, optimizing workflow processes through continuous improvement and simplifying business strategies for successful outcomes.
For additional information: Please contact Temba Mahaka via email us at Info@VizConnect.com, or via the website http://www.VizConnect.com/.
CFO sets high standards for Quarterly and Annual Reporting Obligations.
Temba Mahaka
VizConnect, Inc.
+1 8558492666
info@vizconnect.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube