Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,601 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 437,884 in the last 365 days.

VizConnect, Inc. (VIZC – OTC) Major Milestone Achieved - CFO sets high standards for Financial Reporting Obligations

CFO sets high standards for Quarterly and Annual Reporting Obligations.

VizConnect Launches Long-Term Strategic Business Roadmap

VizConnect, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VIZC)

PORTLAND, MAINE, USA, January 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Currency of Quarterly and Annual Filings

Aimee Garneau, stated, “In my prior role as controller and now CFO for VizConnect, Inc., I have been instrumental in bringing the company current with its quarterly and annual reporting obligations. Recognizing the importance of transparent financial reporting, I have implemented an efficient process to ensure timely submission of the company’s quarterly and annual filings. The Management Team’s commitment to accuracy and attention to detail has not only facilitated the seamless preparation of these reports but has also contributed to enhancing the overall credibility and transparency of VizConnect.”

Temba Mahaka, CEO of VizConnect, Inc., further expressed, “Aimee's strategic approach to financial reporting is a testament to VizConnect’s commitment to maintaining the highest standards in corporate governance. This dedication is crucial in fostering confidence among our stakeholders and investors.”

About VizConnect, Inc.:

VizConnect, Inc. specializes in assisting companies with world-class business development consulting services. The company’s portfolio of services includes real estate acquisition, equity building, debt removal, revenue generation, and asset acquirement. The company’s experienced team is driven to increase customers’ value, maximizing existing capabilities, improving shareholder performance and profitability, increasing cost efficiencies, optimizing workflow processes through continuous improvement and simplifying business strategies for successful outcomes.

For additional information: Please contact Temba Mahaka via email us at Info@VizConnect.com, or via the website http://www.VizConnect.com/.

CFO sets high standards for Quarterly and Annual Reporting Obligations.

Temba Mahaka
VizConnect, Inc.
+1 8558492666
info@vizconnect.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube

You just read:

VizConnect, Inc. (VIZC – OTC) Major Milestone Achieved - CFO sets high standards for Financial Reporting Obligations

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Energy Industry, IT Industry, International Organizations, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more