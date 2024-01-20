Submit Release
January 20, 2024

Sen. Tolentino to Philhealth: Explain to Filipinos what comes with 5-percent premium

MANILA -- Senator Francis "Tol" Tolentino told Philhealth on Saturday to properly explain what added benefits come with the possible premium rate hike of up to 5 percent that members will pay.

In his regular DZRH Program, Tolentino spoke to Philhealth Spokesperson Rey Balena who explained the additional benefits.

According to Balena, included in the new benefits are expanded coverage of dialysis from 90 sessions to 156, mental health coverage up to P60,000, and boost for stroke and hemorrhagic sectors, among others.

With this, Sen. Tol remarked: "Sa pagpapaliwanag ninyo, iyan ang dapat na maintindihan ng ating mga kababayan na itong 5-percent [premium] ay may appropriate increase rin sa value ng serbisyo na pwede nilang makamtan."

This was affirmed by Balena saying that Philhealth is doing this especially as the agency is mandated to provide corresponding increase benefits for every contribution hike provided by RA 11223 or the Universal Healthcare Law signed in 2019.

"Talagang ang nasa batas po ay "for every contribution increase, dapat meron tayong katapat na pagbuti sa benefits," Balena said.

