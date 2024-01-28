UK Based Nutritional Company creates life changing bespoke 90 Day Health Programme - 'Ease Through The Menopause'
Taking this programme and following the 90 Day course change the way I feel for the better.”CRANLEIGH, SURREY, UNITED KINGDOM, January 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wellness for Women - a nutrition company based in Guildford, Surrey UK, have created 90 day Bespoke Health Programmes to target specific Women's health problems. https://wellnessforwomen.co.uk/
— Sarah Millis
The health programme detailed below is called 'EASE THROUGH MENOPAUSE'. It's packed with a comprehensive in-depth information on menopause and its main symptoms. The programme also provides coaching tools and support with establishing desired outcomes, as well as recognising and overcoming it's challenges.
A 90-DAY WELLNESS COACHING PROGRAMME DESIGNED TO HELP NAVIGATE THROUGH MENOPAUSE WITH CONFIDENCE AND EMBRACE THE BEST LIFE.
THE OUTLINE OF THE PROGRAMME
Introduction to Menopause
Preparing to make some necessary lifestyle changes
Nutrition for Menopause
The Power of Intermittent Fasting
Menopause Mindset Makeover
Gut Health Mastery
Stress & Menopause
Energy & Fatigue
The Importance of Detoxification
Biohacking and Supplements
Beauty & Self Image
Reflecting Back & Looking Ahead
Menopause is a natural biological process that marks the end of a woman's reproductive years. It typically occurs in the late 40s or early 50s, but the age of onset can vary. Menopause is diagnosed when a woman has gone without a menstrual period for 12 consecutive months.
During the transition to menopause, known as perimenopause, and throughout menopause, women may experience a variety of symptoms due to hormonal changes. Some common symptoms of menopause include:
Irregular Menstrual Cycles: Periods may become irregular, with variations in the duration and flow.
Hot Flashes and Night Sweats: Sudden, intense feelings of heat, often accompanied by sweating, particularly at night.
Sleep Disturbances: Difficulty falling asleep or staying asleep, often linked to night sweats.
Mood Changes: Fluctuations in mood, including irritability, mood swings, anxiety, and depression.
Vaginal Dryness and Discomfort: Reduced estrogen levels can lead to vaginal dryness, itching, and discomfort during intercourse.
Changes in Libido: Some women may experience a decrease in sexual desire or changes in sexual response.
Weight Gain: Changes in metabolism and hormonal fluctuations may contribute to weight gain, especially around the abdomen.
Thinning Hair and Dry Skin: Changes in hormone levels can affect the skin and hair, leading to dryness and thinning.
Bone Density Changes: Estrogen helps maintain bone density, and its decline during menopause can contribute to bone loss, increasing the risk of osteoporosis.
Cognitive Changes: Some women may experience memory lapses or difficulty concentrating, often referred to as "menopausal brain fog."
DOES THIS SOUND FAMILIAR?
Struggling with the hormonal rollercoaster.
Feel exhausted and irritable.
Struggle to fall asleep (and stay asleep).
The feeling of Intimacy has disappeared.
Fed up of unpredictable symptoms and feeling totally out of control.
Starting to panic: Is this the new normal?
There must be something that can be done, - no idea what it is?
It's time to take control of well-being as the body enters this new season of life!
IT'S ABSOLUTELY POSSIBLE TO EASE THROUGH MENOPAUSE... With Wellness for Women's EASE THROUGH MENOPAUSE PROGRAMME.
https://wellnessforwomen.co.uk/health-programmes
IMAGINE BEING ABLE TO..
Have more energy than ever.
Being able to fit into old clothes.
Have a pleasurable lifestyle that includes delicious food.
Feel completely in tune with the body, and be in control of health.
Wake up every day feeling in love with the body and life.
https://wellnessforwomen.co.uk/
BY THE END OF THIS 90 DAY PROGRAMME THE OUTCOME WILL BE.
Happier! have transformed the daily routines and rituals to support the best possible person.
Calmer! Achieve the sort of calm well-being that hadn't known was possible.
Healthier! With the right habits in place, feel excited every day that finally have achieved the health goals.
Visit the website for further information.
https://wellnessforwomen.co.uk/
Julija Brett
Wellness For Women
7376015486 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram