Vietnam pledges to nurture traditional ties with Hungary: PM

VIETNAM, January 19 - BUDAPEST — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính affirmed Việt Nam's enduring commitment to nurturing the traditional friendship and comprehensive cooperation with Hungary during his meeting with Deputy Speaker of the Hungarian National Assembly (NA) Jakab István in Budapest on January 19.

PM Chính hailed Hungary for considering Việt Nam a priority partner in Southeast Asia.

Briefing the host about the outcomes of talks with his Hungarian counterpart, he suggested the Hungarian legislature assist the two Governments in realising cooperation agreements reached during the visit, spanning various key areas such as politics, economy-trade-investment, education-training, culture, sci-tech and labour.

István, for his part, affirmed the significance of PM Chính’s visit, noting its role in strengthening the lasting friendship and extensive cooperation between the two nations.

He commended Việt Nam's socio-economic achievements and its increasingly influential role on the global stage, emphasising that Việt Nam remains a priority partner in Hungary's Eastern Opening policy.

Both leaders expressed satisfaction with the positive evolution of bilateral relations, particularly in political and diplomatic realms through all Party, State and NA channels. They committed to further facilitating the exchange of delegations, leveraging the roles of the two countries' Friendship Parliamentarians' Groups, and working closely together at inter-parliamentary forums.

They pledged to bolster economic ties through fostering collaboration in traditional sectors such as agriculture, pharmaceuticals and food processing while also working closely together in emerging fields such as green transition, digital transformation, circular economy and innovation.

On the occasion, the Vietnamese PM thanked the Hungarian NA for being the first in the European Union (EU) to ratify the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA).

He also proposed that the Hungarian NA encourage the remaining EU member states to promptly approve this agreement. Additionally, he sought support for the European Commission (EC) to lift the yellow card warning on Vietnamese seafood.

The guest also extended thanks to the Hungarian NA and all-level authorities for creating favourable conditions for the Vietnamese community to integrate and settle down in the country.

The host leader acknowledged their positive contributions to the local socio-economic development and affirmed a commitment to further supporting them so that they can effectively promote their role as a bridge for the development of the friendship and multifaceted cooperation between the two countries. VNS