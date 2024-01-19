Submit Release
SB918 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Housing, Rural Issues and Forestry - 2024-01-19

WISCONSIN, January 19 - An Act to repeal 59.69 (8) and 75.36 (3) (bm); to renumber and amend 75.35 (2) (a), 75.35 (2) (e) and 75.36 (2m); to amend 75.35 (2) (title), 75.35 (2) (d), 75.35 (3), 75.35 (7), 75.36 (3) (a) 2., 75.36 (3) (a) 3. and 75.69 (2); and to create 75.35 (2) (ag), 75.36 (2k) and 75.36 (2m) (b) of the statutes; Relating to: the county sale of tax-deeded lands. (FE)

Status: S - Housing, Rural Issues and Forestry

