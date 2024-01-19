Submit Release
SB922 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Health - 2024-01-19

WISCONSIN, January 19 - An Act to create 146.50 and 440.208 of the statutes; Relating to: prohibiting discrimination or retaliation against health care providers by health care entities and credentialing boards for ordering or discussing innovative or novel therapies.

Status: S - Health

1/19/2024 Sen. Read first time and referred to Committee on Health  

