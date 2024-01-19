Submit Release
News Search

There were 753 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 437,718 in the last 365 days.

SB933 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Health - 2024-01-19

WISCONSIN, January 19 - An Act to amend 157.06 (15) (a) (intro.), 157.06 (15) (a) 5. and 157.06 (15) (b); and to create 157.06 (2) (ze), 157.06 (15) (a) 4m. and 157.06 (16) of the statutes; Relating to: prohibiting discrimination in organ transplantation and donation on the basis of an individual's vaccination status.

Status: S - Health

Important Actions (newest first)

Date / House Action Journal
1/19/2024 Sen. Read first time and referred to Committee on Health  

/2023/proposals/reg/sen/bill/sb933

You just read:

SB933 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Health - 2024-01-19

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more