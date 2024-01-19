SB933 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Health - 2024-01-19
WISCONSIN, January 19 - An Act to amend 157.06 (15) (a) (intro.), 157.06 (15) (a) 5. and 157.06 (15) (b); and to create 157.06 (2) (ze), 157.06 (15) (a) 4m. and 157.06 (16) of the statutes; Relating to: prohibiting discrimination in organ transplantation and donation on the basis of an individual's vaccination status.
Status: S - Health
|1/19/2024 Sen.
|Read first time and referred to Committee on Health
