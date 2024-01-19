Submit Release
News Search

There were 760 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 437,720 in the last 365 days.

SB940 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Judiciary and Public Safety - 2024-01-19

WISCONSIN, January 19 - An Act to renumber and amend 50.035 (1); and to create 50.035 (1) (c) and 103.155 of the statutes; Relating to: mandatory training regarding human trafficking for employees of community-based residential facilities and owners of certain entities and certain other employees and granting rule-making authority. (FE)

Status: S - Judiciary and Public Safety

Important Actions (newest first)

/2023/proposals/reg/sen/bill/sb940

You just read:

SB940 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Judiciary and Public Safety - 2024-01-19

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more