SB942 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Judiciary and Public Safety - 2024-01-19

WISCONSIN, January 19 - An Act to amend 48.371 (3) (d), 103.10 (1m) (b) 6., 103.34 (1) (b) 2., 165.505 (1) (am), 165.68 (1) (a) 5., 165.84 (7) (ab) 1., 178.09031 (5), 178.10101 (1) (g), 179.0811 (1) (e), 179.10101 (1) (g), 180.1420 (6), 180.1530 (1) (g), 181.1420 (7), 181.1530 (1) (g), 183.0708 (1) (e), 183.09101 (1) (g), 250.04 (14) (a), 301.45 (1d) (b), 440.312 (2), 440.982 (2), 905.045 (1) (a), 939.46 (1m), 939.615 (1) (b) 1., 939.632 (1) (e) 1., 940.302 (2) (a) (intro.), 941.29 (1g) (a), 946.82 (4), 949.03 (2), 950.045 (1) (a), 950.045 (2) (a), 969.001 (3) (a), 969.08 (10) (b), 970.03 (4) (a), 971.31 (11), 972.11 (2) (b) (intro.), 973.015 (2m) (a), 973.075 (1) (b) 3., 973.075 (2) (intro.) and 973.123 (1); and to create 940.303 of the statutes; Relating to: human trafficking of adults at risk for the purpose of commercial sex acts and providing a penalty.

