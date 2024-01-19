MPD’s Weekly Firearm Recoveries:

Monday, January 8, 2024, to Monday, January 15, 2024

(Washington, D.C.) – Every day, the Metropolitan Police Department works to investigate and recover illegal firearms in Washington D.C. through intelligence-based policing to identify, interdict, and interrupt armed violent offenders within the District. In addition to our patrol officers, members from several of MPD’s specialized units work tirelessly to safely and respectfully secure illegal firearms and get them off our streets. From Monday, January 8, 2024, through Monday, January 15, 2024, MPD detectives and officers recovered 73 firearms in the District of Columbia.

Note: This is not a comprehensive list of all guns recovered in the District of Columbia.

Among the firearms recovered were:

Monday, January 8, 2024

A Glock 30 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2800 block of Gainesville Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 22-year-old Marquise Allen, of Upper Marlboro, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. CCN: 24-003-633

A 5.56 caliber assault rifle was recovered in the 1400 block of Congress Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 20-year-old Michael Curtis, Jr., of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Counterfeit Tags, Carrying a Rifle or Shotgun outside a Home or Business, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-003-671

A 5.56 caliber assault rifle was recovered in the 3300 block of 23rd Street, Southeast. CCN: 24-003-739

A Smith & Wesson SD9VE 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3900 block of Chesapeake Street, Northwest. CCN: 24-003-852

A Smith & Wesson M&P Shield 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 700 block of Harvard Street, Southwest. CCN: 24-003-865

A Glock 21 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2200 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 23-year-old Charles Edward Thomas, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-003-868

A Glock 27 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2200 block of Savannah Terrace, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 26-year-old William Isaiah Bass, of Northwest, D.C., and 29-year-old Oshe Monroe, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of a Machine Gun, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, Felon in Possession, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-003-991

A Taurus Millennium PT-111 G2 9mm caliber handgun and a Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun were recovered in the 700 block of Columbia Road, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 38-year-old Carlos Saravia, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Felon in Possession, Bench Warrant, Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol, Receiving Stolen Property, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-004-005

A Smith & Wesson M&P .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 300 block of 50th Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 18-year-old Jamar Smith, of no fixed address, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Receiving Stolen Property. CCN: 24-004-025

A Glock 21 .45 caliber handgun and a Taurus G2S .40 caliber handgun were recovered in the 300 block of 51st Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 23-year-old Tyjuan Morton, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-004-026

Tuesday, January 9, 2024

A Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1600 block of L Street, Northwest. CCN: 24-004-218

A Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1300 block of Constitution Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 24-year-old Bryant Woodland, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 24-004-374

A Sig Sauer P-365 XL 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1100 block of Bladensburg Road, Northeast. CCN: 24-004-530

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun and a Palmetto Armory PA-15 .223 caliber assault rifle were recovered in the 2111 block of Maryland Avenue, Northeast. The following people were arrested: 23-year-old James Arthur Avents, of Northwest, D.C., and 35-year-old Destiny Risper, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Carrying a Rifle or Shotgun outside a Home or Business, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Felon in Possession, Loaning Registration, Misuse of Temporary Tags, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, Resisting Arrest, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. 24-004-565

Wednesday, January 10, 2024

A Stoeger Industries STR-9SC 9mm caliber handgun was recovered on the South Capitol Street Bridge, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 32-year-old Kirk Van Johnson, Jr., of Supply, VA, for Possession of an Unregistered Firearm and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 24-004-696

A Marksman .177 caliber BB gun was recovered on the Whitney Young Bridge, Southeast. CCN: 24-004-734

A Ruger LC9S 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 5600 block of East Capitol Street, Northeast. CCN: 24-004-809

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun and a Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun were recovered in the 1200 block of Irving Street, Northwest. The following people were arrested: 23-year-old Jason Cannon, of Northwest, D.C., 22-year-old Alexander Gant-Jenkins, of Northwest, D.C., and 19-year-old Deon Buckner, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, Receiving Stolen Property, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Felon in Possession, Resisting Arrest, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-004-928

A Glock 19 9mm caliber BB gun and a Daisy Powerline 188 BB gun were recovered in the 2700 block of Jasper Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 31-year-old Gene Smith, of Southeast, D.C., for Possession of a Controlled Substance and Threat to Kidnap or Injure a Person. CCN: 24-004-930

A Harrington & Richardson 733 Sidekick .32 caliber revolver was recovered in the 3300 block of Idaho Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 24-004-948

A Cobra Enterprises .380 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1400 Saratoga Avenue, Northeast. CCN: 24-004-958

A RG Industries RG-14 .22 caliber revolver was recovered in the 5200 block of Third Street, Northeast. CCN: 24-004-964

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 2300 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 38-year-old Kenneth Gerald Brevard, Jr., of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-005-017

A Sig Sauer P-365 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3500 block of Stanton Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 33-year-old Kyjuan Mathew Burns, of Suitland, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Receiving Stolen Property, Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm (Prior Conviction), and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-005-020

A Glock 26 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3500 block of Stanton Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 31-year-old Terrance Dominic Wilson, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Consumption of Marijuana in a Public Space Prohibited, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana while Armed, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-005-021

A Glock 45 .30 caliber handgun was recovered in the intersection of Texas Avenue & Burns Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 19-year-old Kiemontey Jenifer, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Receiving Stolen Property, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-005-092

A Smith & Wesson MP40 Shield .40 caliber handgun and a Smith & Wesson M&P9 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 600 block of Orleans Place, Northeast. The following people were arrested: 34-year-old Asa Dona Alisha, of Northeast, D.C., and 30-year-old Rayvon Applewhite, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-005-126

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1100 block of 12th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 34-year-old Timothy Beck, of Northwest, D.C., for Sexual Solicitation and Pistol License Violation. CCN: 24-005-187

Thursday, January 11, 2024

A handgun was recovered in the 1000 block of G Street, Southeast. CCN: 24-005-226

A FEG PA-63 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2800 block of Langston Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 29-year-old Andrew Quincy Hill, of no fixed address, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Threat to Kidnap or Injure a Person, and Receiving Stolen Property. CCN: 24-005-275

A BB gun was recovered in the 3600 block of Ely Place, Southeast. CCN: 24-005-288

A Smith & Wesson SD40VE .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2100 block of Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 41-year-old Andrew Bright, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Threat to Kidnap or Injure a Person, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-005-384

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 400 block of Burns Street, Southeast. CCN: 24-005-399

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 4200 block of Ninth Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 18-year-old Markel McCoy, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of a Machine Gun, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-005-434

A Glock 32 .357 caliber handgun was recovered in the 100 block of 42nd Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 31-year-old Traquan London Graham, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Felon in Possession, National Firearms Act, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm in a School Zone, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-005-483

A Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4500 block of Benning Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 31-year-old Walter Levon Gibbs, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Felon in Possession, Obliterate, Remove, Change, or alter the Serial Number of a Firearm, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Fugitive from Justice, and Unlawful Entry. CCN: 24-005-529

A Springfield Armory XDS-9 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 700 block of 19th Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 34-year-old Rashelle Ellis, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Fugitive from Justice. CCN: 24-005-670

A Smith & Wesson M&P Shield 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4200 block of Benning Road, Northeast. CCN: 24-005-658

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 1300 block of Clifton Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 20-year-old Nathaniel Russell, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Consumption of Marijuana in a Public Space Prohibited, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-005-704

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3700 block of Ninth Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 31-year-old Terron Cal McAbee, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol, and Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance. CCN: 24-005-724

A Smith & Wesson C-545 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 5000 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 40-year-old Louis Gregory Poteat, of Mount Rainer, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Felon in Possession, and Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol. CCN: 24-005-732

A Springfield Armory XDM Elite 10mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3200 block of 28th Place, Southeast. CCN: 24-005-773

Friday, January 12, 2024

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 2800 block of Robinson Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 15-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Assault with Intent to Commit Robbery, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-006-022

Two Glock 22 .40 caliber handguns, a Glock 29 10mm caliber handgun, a Glock 45 9mm caliber handgun, a Springfield Armory XDS 9mm caliber handgun, and a 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun were recovered in the 3400 block of 13th Place, Southeast. T he following people were arrested: 33-year-old Delontae Shaw, of Southeast, D.C., 33-year-old Deonte Shaw, of Southeast, D.C., 38-year-old Gregory Rivers, of Southeast, D.C., 19-year-old Johnel Gray, of Southeast, D.C., 19-year-old Keeshawn Simms, of Southeast, D.C., 20-year-old Lawrence Malcolm, of Southeast, D.C., 20-year-old Malachi Rawlings, of Southeast, D.C., 20-year-old Malakhi Ransome, of no fixed address, 46-year-old Marlon L. McCottrell, of Southeast, D.C., 26-year-old Marquell Jones, of Southeast, D.C., 29-year-old Marquette Anthony Gaskins, of Southeast, D.C., and 61-year-old Raymont Timothy Owens, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Felon in Possession, Receiving Stolen Property, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of a Machine Gun, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-006-079

A Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4500 block of Eads Place, Northeast. The following people were arrested: 25-year-old Charles Marquell Poindexter, Jr., of Southwest, D.C., and 22-year-old Deondre Earl Gassaway, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Fugitive from Justice, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 24-006-178

Saturday, January 13, 2024

A Glock 36 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 300 block of 16th Street, Northeast. CCN: 24-006-485

A Rock Island Armory .38 caliber revolver was recovered in the 1300 block of Park Road, Northwest. CCN: 24-006-567

A Taurus 709 Slim 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2800 block of 13th Street, Northeast. CCN: 24-006-586

A Glock 27 .40 caliber handgun and a FNH Five-Seven 5.7x28mm caliber handgun were recovered in the Unit block of L Street, Southeast. CCN: 24-006-696

A Smith & Wesson M&P Shield 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1400 block of Morris Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 34-year-old Michael F. Clayton, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Felon in Possession. CCN: 24-006-710

A Kel-Tec PF-9 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3000 block of Naylor Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 31-year-old Gerald Thomas Turner, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Loaning Registration, Misuse of Temporary Tags, and Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed. CCN: 24-006-743

Sunday, January 14, 2024

A Stoeger STR-9C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 400 block of L’Enfant Plaza, Southwest. CCN: 24-007-016

A Taurus PT 24/7 Pro .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the Unit block of Massachusetts Avenue, Northeast. CCN: 24-007-093

A Canik TP-9 Elite SC 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1600 block of Fairlawn Avenue, Southeast. CCN: 24-007-140

A Crossman Stinger .6mm caliber BB rifle and an Umarex Precision .177mm caliber BB rifle were recovered in the 4600 block of Albemarle Street, Northwest. CCN: 24-007-169

A Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 5300 block of East Capitol Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 36-year-old Delonte Tyrone Hill, of Northeast, D.C., for Threat to Kidnap or Injure a Person, Simple Assault, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-007-179

A Taurus PT-111 G2A 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 11500 block of Park Road, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 33-year-old Ahmad Aburob, of Elizabethtown, KY, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-007-200

A Springfield Armory XD-9 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2600 block of Bowen Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 21-year-old Shawn Ira Davis, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Bench Warrant, Fugitive from Justice, Consumption of Marijuana in a Public Space Prohibited, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-007-206

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 2600 block of Stanton Road, Southeast. CCN: 24-007-240

Monday, January 15, 2024

A Glock 27 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 100 block of Irving Street, Northwest. CCN: 24-007-589

It is one of MPD’s main goals to safely remove illegal firearms from D.C. streets to reduce crime and the fear of crime in the community. The responsibility to recover firearms falls on the shoulders of all MPD officers. We also thank members of the community for their help in creating safe neighborhoods.

The Metropolitan Police Department also recovers firearms with the assistance of anonymous tips made through MPD’s anonymous tip line. Anyone who has information regarding gun recoveries should call police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, information can be submitted to the TEXT TIP LINE by text messaging 50411. In an effort to incentivize community members to assist law enforcement, any tip information, to include anonymous tips, will be rewarded up to $2,500 for information that leads to the arrest of an individual and seizure of an illegal gun.

###