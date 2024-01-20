Completion of The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Mexico City Marked by Release of Last Units

Final 7 luxury units at The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Mexico City mark the completion of the residences.

MEXICO CITY, FEDERAL DISTRICT, MEXICO, January 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vive Polanco, renowned for its expertise in high-end luxury real estate, is honored to announce its pivotal role as the official sales and marketing team for the final remaining units at The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Mexico City . Located at one of the city's most prestigious addresses, Paseo de la Reforma, theseresidences epitomize the pinnacle of luxury urban living.Unparalleled Elegance in Mexico City's SkylineThe Ritz-Carlton Residences, set in the upper section of the building (floors 48-55), comprise 64 private homes , offering residents not just a place to live, but an experience steeped in luxury and legendary Ritz-Carlton services. The exclusive residences boast astonishing views of Chapultepec Park, including itsmajestic Castle, and provide a panoramic spectacle of the western and southern parts of Mexico City.The residences are a symbol of architectural mastery and luxury amenities . The double glass façade ensures ideal temperature control while allowing natural light to grace each living space. The design facilitates air circulation through terraces, ensuring a comfortable environment year-round. Each unit exemplifies a blend of beauty and functionality, aligning with the highest standards of luxury living.Among the last seven units available for sale, each offers a unique living experience:1. Departamento 4804: 74.61 m2, $1,026,0512. Departamento 4805: 98.14 m2 + 14.87 m2 Terrace, $1,573,7363. Departamento 4904: 73.32 m2, $1,009,0734. Departamento 4905: 97.37 m2 + 14.92 m2 Terrace, $1,571,1795. Departamento 5203: 57.96 m2, $827,8436. Departamento 5306: 96.11 m2 + 20.92 m2 Terrace, $1,616,3307. Departamento 5504: 65.18 m2, $965,446About Vive PolancoVive Polanco is a leader in luxury real estate and lifestyle marketing. With a strong presence in both national and international markets, our team brings unparalleled expertise to luxury properties. We are committed to finding the perfect match for each client, offering tailored solutions and a deep understanding of the unique qualities that define luxury living.For further information about The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Mexico City; please connect with the Vive Polanco team