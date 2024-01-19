Submit Release
News Search

There were 784 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 437,726 in the last 365 days.

Manchin, Bipartisan Colleagues Introduce Legislation to Prevent DOE Rule That Would Harm Transformer Supply Chains

Charleston, WV – Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), Chairman of the U.S. Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, joined a group of bipartisan colleagues to introduce The Distribution Transformer Efficiency & Supply Chain Reliability Act of 2024. The legislation would prevent a proposed U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) rulemaking from taking effect that, as proposed, risks exacerbating existing supply chain challenges for distribution transformers. This legislation would instead create a new standard that provides increased energy efficiency of transformers at levels that preserve market opportunities for transformers manufactured from both grain oriented electrical steel cores as well as next-generation amorphous cores. 

“America’s power grid is facing enough challenges without DOE’s proposed rule that could make it even more difficult to get the transformers we need to keep our grid running. West Virginians need and deserve a reliable power grid, and I will continue to do everything I can to strengthen our energy infrastructure,” said Chairman Manchin.

Chairman Manchin introduced the legislation with co-sponsors Senators Sherrod Brown (D-OH), Ted Cruz (R-TX), Bill Hagerty (R-TN), John Fetterman (D-PA), Pete Ricketts (R-NE), Bob Casey (D-PA), Marco Rubio (R-FL), Kyrsten Sinema (I-AZ), Todd Young (R-IN), Jon Tester (D-MT), and Ted Budd (R-NC).

Background on the legislation is available here.

You just read:

Manchin, Bipartisan Colleagues Introduce Legislation to Prevent DOE Rule That Would Harm Transformer Supply Chains

Distribution channels: Energy Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more