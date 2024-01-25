Genesis Systems' WaterCube Wins Inaugural Greenlight Award for Climate Innovation
Genesis Systems, honored by GreenMatters, for world's first home/office appliance that supplies 100+ gallons of fresh water using renewable water from airTAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Honored by GreenMatters, WaterCube 100 by Genesis Systems is an IoT-enabled home and office appliance that sustainably supplies 100+ gallons of fresh water using renewable water from air technology.
Genesis Systems®, a global technology leader developing solutions for water scarcity, today announced that its WaterCube 100 has won GreenMatters’ inaugural Greenlight Award for climate innovation. The Greenlight Awards debuted at CES 2024 and honor climate innovations that hold the potential to make a genuine difference for people and our planet.
The 12 winners were judged on how the product is made, who it helps, how it benefits the planet, and how original it is compared to other innovations already on the market.
Developed to address the growing global challenge of water scarcity and drought, Genesis Systems’ WaterCube 100 has garnered significant media attention since its debut at CES 2024, where it was lauded as ‘Best of Show’ by multiple global media outlets and named a CES Innovation Award winner in the smart home category. Watch a short video about WaterCube here.
The WaterCube 100 (WC-100) is an IoT-enabled home and office appliance the size of an HVAC unit that can sustainably generate more than 100 gallons of fresh water daily from the air around them — enough for a household of four — using Renewable Water from Air (RWA) technology. Genesis Systems’ technology mimics nature's process of extracting water from the air.
WaterCube 100 was designed for ease of maintenance and reliability and represents a technological leap and major change from conventional water sourcing methods, such as municipal supplies, wells, or drought-prone bodies of water.
WaterCube 100 supplies homeowners with enough clean, drinkable water to meet their household's entire daily water demand, reducing or eliminating dependence on municipal water grids or wells. Designed for home or office, WaterCube 100 (WC-100) allows users to produce fresh water easily. From the moment WaterCube 100 powers on, users gain peace of mind knowing they have clean, affordable water their way.
“Genesis Systems started with a commitment to end water scarcity and also to be part of a larger global effort to build a more sustainable and resilient future,” said Genesis Systems co-founder and COO Dr. David Stuckenberg. “We are delighted to receive this honor with all of the other amazing companies doing cutting-edge work to help our planet. We thank GreenMatters for this honor and will make good on our promise to help provide fresh drinking water to everyone.”
About Genesis Systems
Genesis Systems LLC® is an industrial technology company pioneering, developing, and marketing renewable and sustainable technologies that aid freshwater resource generation and environmental transformation and enhancement. Genesis Systems’s Renewal Water from Air (RWA) technology helps users make “water their way” at the place and quantity needed almost everywhere. The company has nearly a decade of engineering, research, and development in partnerships with the best minds in multiple scientific and engineering disciplines across the United States.
Founded in 2017 by Dr. David Stuckenberg and Shannon Stuckenberg to sustainably solve global water scarcity, Genesis Systems is a privately held company headquartered in Tampa, Florida. Follow Genesis Systems on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook and X, or learn more at Genesis Systems. For information on investment opportunities, contact info@genesissystems.com.
