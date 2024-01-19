RELEASE: Residents Advised to Review Insurance Policies and Consider Flood Insurance As Wet Season Continues

News Releases Posted on Jan 18, 2024 in INS

Residents Advised to Review Insurance Policies and Consider Flood Insurance As Wet Season Continues

HONOLULU — As residents and businesses clean up after heavy rains and gusty winds earlier this week, the Hawaiʻi Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs Insurance Division reminds everyone to review and understand their insurance coverages and deductibles as wet season continues.

“Everyone should know what their insurance policies cover and the out-of-pocket expenses they are responsible for, before their insurance takes effect. If they are unsure, policyholders can contact their agent or insurance company with questions,” said Insurance Commissioner Gordon I. Ito.

“As parts of the state faced possible flooding and strong winds this week, we are reminded that natural disasters can be unpredictable and flooding can happen anytime and anywhere,” Ito added.

Consumers need to be aware that most standard homeowners and renters insurance policies do not cover flood damage. Flood insurance coverages can be purchased separately from the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) or endorsed onto the policy to supplement a policyholder’s homeowners insurance.

Consumers interested in NFIP need to keep in mind that there is a 30-day waiting period. To learn more, visit https://floodsmart.gov/ or talk with your agent.

To help consumers shop and compare, the Hawai‘i Insurance Division annually publishes its Premium Comparison guides. Consumers can use these informational guides to review and compare sample premiums from insurance companies licensed in Hawai‘i. The 2024 guides are now available online at cca.hawaii.gov/ins/resources.

