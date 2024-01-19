Submit Release
News Search

There were 807 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 437,745 in the last 365 days.

Alexei Overchuk holds meeting on preparations for a session of the Supreme State Council of the Union State

RUSSIA, January 19 - Alexei Overchuk holds meeting on preparations for a session of the Supreme State Council of the Union State

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk together with Ambassador of the Republic of Belarus to Russia with the authority of Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Belarus Dmitry Krutoi and State Secretary of the Union State Dmitry Mezentsev held a meeting on preparing and holding a session of the Supreme State Council of the Union State. Attending the meeting were representatives of relevant ministries and departments of the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus.

The parties discussed current issues related to Russia-Belarus trade and economic cooperation, the degree to which the agenda of the upcoming session of the Supreme State Council has been prepared, and the progress in implementing protocol decisions of the High-Level Group of the Council of Ministers of the Union State.

You just read:

Alexei Overchuk holds meeting on preparations for a session of the Supreme State Council of the Union State

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more