RUSSIA, January 19 - Alexei Overchuk holds meeting on preparations for a session of the Supreme State Council of the Union State

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk together with Ambassador of the Republic of Belarus to Russia with the authority of Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Belarus Dmitry Krutoi and State Secretary of the Union State Dmitry Mezentsev held a meeting on preparing and holding a session of the Supreme State Council of the Union State. Attending the meeting were representatives of relevant ministries and departments of the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus.

The parties discussed current issues related to Russia-Belarus trade and economic cooperation, the degree to which the agenda of the upcoming session of the Supreme State Council has been prepared, and the progress in implementing protocol decisions of the High-Level Group of the Council of Ministers of the Union State.