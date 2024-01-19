Submit Release
News Search

There were 807 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 437,745 in the last 365 days.

HDOT advises motorists to drive with caution along Lahaina roadways on Saturday

Posted on Jan 18, 2024 in Highways News, Main, News

LAHAINA – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) advises the traveling public of pedestrians walking along the Lahaina Bypass (Route 3000) and Honoapi‘ilani Highway (Route 30) on Saturday morning, Jan. 20.

Motorists are advised to drive with caution in the area.

The Lele Aloha Hoʻūlu Lahaina Unity Gathering https://www.lelealoha.org/unity/ will host a Unity Walk beginning at 8 a.m. along the Lahaina Bypass, south of the Lahainaluna Road underpass.

The walk will proceed south along the Lahaina Bypass and make a right turn onto Hokiokio Place and head makai.

Pedestrians will then travel south along Honoapi‘ilani Highway and end at Launiupoko Beach Park.

Pedestrians on a separate invitation-only Warrior Walk will cross the Lahaina Bypass near Hokiokio Place and join the Unity Walk. The Maui Police Department will be assisting with the crossing.

Portable barriers and cones will be placed along the route to ensure pedestrian and public safety.

You just read:

HDOT advises motorists to drive with caution along Lahaina roadways on Saturday

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more