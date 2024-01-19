HDOT advises motorists to drive with caution along Lahaina roadways on Saturday

Main, News Posted on Jan 18, 2024 in Highways News

LAHAINA – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) advises the traveling public of pedestrians walking along the Lahaina Bypass (Route 3000) and Honoapi‘ilani Highway (Route 30) on Saturday morning, Jan. 20.

Motorists are advised to drive with caution in the area.

The Lele Aloha Hoʻūlu Lahaina Unity Gathering https://www.lelealoha.org/unity/ will host a Unity Walk beginning at 8 a.m. along the Lahaina Bypass, south of the Lahainaluna Road underpass.

The walk will proceed south along the Lahaina Bypass and make a right turn onto Hokiokio Place and head makai.

Pedestrians will then travel south along Honoapi‘ilani Highway and end at Launiupoko Beach Park.

Pedestrians on a separate invitation-only Warrior Walk will cross the Lahaina Bypass near Hokiokio Place and join the Unity Walk. The Maui Police Department will be assisting with the crossing.

Portable barriers and cones will be placed along the route to ensure pedestrian and public safety.