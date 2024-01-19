News of the Passing of Government Statistician, Mr Douglas Kimi

This media release is issued on behalf of the Office of the Ministry of Finance and Treasury (MOFT) and as Care Taker Minister for MOFT, I wish to convey my utmost sadness and sympathy to the immediate family and friends of the late Government Statistician and Census Commissioner, Mr Douglas Kimi on his sudden passing away on the 18 January 2024.

The news of the late Kimi’s passing has reached me with great sadness as I join with the staff of MOFT and the National Statistics Office (SINSO) in paying tribute to Mr Kimi’s leadership, service and dedication to MOFT and the public service. Mr Kimi has been instrumental in his efforts and dedication in the revitalisation of the national statistics system in our country and in his leadership in leading the successful completion of complex nationwide surveys and censuses such as the completion of the 2019 Census, and the subsequent release of results that has impacted on government policies and planning.

Mr Kimi’s service to the government of Solomon Islands for over 30 years is recognised and with his appointed as Government Statistician in 2012, a position, he continued to hold until death.

May his soul rest in peace: “Though the Lord brings grief, he will show compassion, so great is his unfailing love.” (Lamentations 3:32).

