Submit Release
News Search

There were 808 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 437,746 in the last 365 days.

NEWS OF THE PASSING OF GOVERNMENT STATISTICIAN, MR DOUGLAS KIMI

News of the Passing of Government Statistician, Mr Douglas Kimi

 

This media release is issued on behalf of the Office of the Ministry of Finance and Treasury (MOFT) and as Care Taker Minister for MOFT, I wish to convey my utmost sadness and sympathy to the immediate family and friends of the late Government Statistician and Census Commissioner, Mr Douglas Kimi on his sudden passing away on the 18 January 2024.

The news of the late Kimi’s passing has reached me with great sadness as I join with the staff of MOFT and the National Statistics Office (SINSO) in paying tribute to Mr Kimi’s leadership, service and dedication to MOFT and the public service. Mr Kimi has been instrumental in his efforts and dedication in the revitalisation of the national statistics system in our country and in his leadership in leading the successful completion of complex nationwide surveys and censuses such as the completion of the 2019 Census, and the subsequent release of results that has impacted on government policies and planning.

Mr Kimi’s service to the government of Solomon Islands for over 30 years is recognised and with his appointed as Government Statistician in 2012, a position, he continued to hold until death.

Should you require further information, please contact Mr Samson Kanamoli on phone: 22155/21427/27835, email: Skanamoli@mof.gov.sb, and Deputy Secretary, Corporate Services – MOFT, Mrs Margaret Moveni on phone: 28791/23700 and email: MMoveni@mof.gov.sb.

May his soul rest in peace: “Though the Lord brings grief, he will show compassion, so great is his unfailing love.” (Lamentations 3:32).

Ends //

 

You just read:

NEWS OF THE PASSING OF GOVERNMENT STATISTICIAN, MR DOUGLAS KIMI

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more